The best Metroidvanias games on PC

Taking elements from the best Metroid games and the newer Castlevania series, the Metroidvania genre has become especially popular on PC. While some do share elements with roguelikes, Metroidvania games have a few differences that make them stand out from anything else. They aren’t exactly open-world games, but do feature large interconnected maps that you slowly gain access to through exploration and unlocking new items and abilities. Almost everything else, from art style, combat, perspective, and mechanics can change from game to game. A well-crafted Metroidvania can easily be one of the best PC games, while others could be a huge disappointment. Let’s sequence break the process of trying them all out and just get to our list of the best Metroidvania games on PC.

Hollow Knight Play 92% 92% Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Wii U, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Release February 24, 2017 Even those who grew up playing the classics of Super Metroid and Symphony of the Night have to admit that Hollow Knight matches, if not exceeds, those titles. Hollow Knight has a massive world to explore as you’d expect, but it is one of the most atmospheric and immersive we’ve ever played. The art and design of every location, enemy, and boss lends so much life to this creepy, quiet world. Combat is kept simple but expects you to master all the nuances by the end. It gives you just enough ways to tweak your run and make interesting choices, but never gives you an option to overpower yourself to surmount a challenge. There are almost no faults to be found here, which have made expectations of Silksong skyrocket. Hollow Knight King's Pass Gameplay

Strider Play 72% 72% Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox 360, Xbox One Genre Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Double Helix Games, Capcom Osaka Publisher Capcom Release February 18, 2014 Too few people talk about how much fun the Strider reboot is as a Metroidvania. For anyone who isn’t familiar with the classic series from Arcades and the Genesis , you can basically think of it as a cyberpunk version of Prince of Persia. You will explore a rich sci-fi city using all your acrobatic skills as a ninja that make even your base running and jumping skills a joy. Your primary weapon is a Cypher, which you can swing as fast as you press the button, but also unlocks various properties as you go. It doesn’t break the mold mechanically, but stylistically and structurally, it is one of the most solid Metroidvanias most people overlook. Strider 2014 - Debut Trailer | Comic Con 2013

Owlboy Play 79% 79% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer D-Pad Studio Publisher SOEDESCO Publishing, D-Pad Studio Release November 01, 2016 We’re always impressed by games made by one person , but Owlboy still deserves a special mention. This game took over a decade to come out and it shows in how lovingly crafted it is. You can see for yourself how delightful the visuals are, but the gameplay is something new for Metroidvanias. You will explore the map as you would hope by flying around as Otus, but he can’t directly attack. Instead, you will pick up either objects to throw or allies who have weapons to attack with. That keeps the gameplay varied and interesting, but also gives you a stronger attachment to the characters and story. Owlboy Trailer - Release NOV 1st 2016

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Play 81% 81% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer WayForward Publisher XSEED Games, WayForward Release December 20, 2016 If there was ever a game that embodied the idea of a Saturday morning cartoon come to life, it’s Shantae: Half-Genie Hero. This series has been a cult classic Metroidvania for years and is at its best with Half-Genie Hero. Shantae’s basic moves revolve around using her hair, but your main method of upgrades is learning new dances that allow you to transform into a host of animals with new traversal abilities. These include things like a monkey, bat, and mouse. It also has a lighthearted and fun story with charming characters who are always fun to interact with. It isn’t a tough game (unless you play on Hard Core Mode) but isn’t trying to be one. Shantae Half Genie Hero - E3 2015 Trailer

Ultros Play Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Hadoque Publisher Kepler Interactive Release February 13, 2024 On the opposite end of the spectrum, Ultros looks like an LSD trip come to life. We don’t mean that in a bad way, either. This game isn’t afraid to go off the wall with its art direction in service of its setting and plot. But Ultros doesn’t just rest on its visuals to stand out. As a Metroidvania, it features fast-paced and highly skill-dependent combat that requires your full attention. That can be a little tough when you encounter one of the many bosses who will shock and amaze you with their uncanny and unsettling designs. ULTROS - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Play 80% 80% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Live Wire, adglobe Publisher Binary Haze Interactive Release January 22, 2025 A new entry in the genre that already impressed us enough to include on this list is Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist. Built off of the bones of the first game, this story is completely stand-alone but improves on the most interesting aspects of its predecessor. The main distinction here is that your main character, Lilac, does not have any combat abilities herself. Instead, all your attacks and movement options come from finding and befriending Homunculi that you summon. With a melancholy world to explore full of intrigue and mystery, this is a stylish game that offers just enough new while staying true to the essentials you want out of a Metroidvania. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist - Nintendo Switch Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2024

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Play 84% 84% Platforms Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Wii U, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer ArtPlay Publisher 505 Games Release June 18, 2019 If Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night sounds like a Castlevania name, your instincts aren’t wrong. This game comes from Koji Igarashi, the “father” of the Metroidvania genre who worked on nearly all the Castlevania games from Symphony of the Night onward. Once he left and formed his own studio, the first thing he made was a spiritual successor to those games. It sticks so close to that original format, including many enemies, weapons, and familiar locations, that it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to trick yourself into thinking you’re playing a new 2D Castlevania game. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - Release Date Announce