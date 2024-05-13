 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Every summer 2024 gaming showcase: full schedule of live streams

By
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.
Future Publishing

This summer, we’re living in a brave new world. E3 is officially dead — for real this time. That means there’s a vacuum to be filled as publishers still look to showcase their games during high-profile events. There’s both good news and bad news for anyone who looks forward to E3 season. The good news? Summer Game Fest is filling that gap, alongside several streams that’ll orbit around it. The bad news? Keeping track of it all is a huge pain.

Over the next few months, we’ll see scattered shows from Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more game companies. To help make your life a little easier, we’re rounding them up in one place. We’ll keep this article updated throughout the summer, so check back in from now until September so you don’t miss a single show.

Recommended Videos

IGN Live: June 7-9

A logo for IGN Live appears on a purple backdrop.
IGN

While Summer Game Fest is the main event this year, gaming website IGN is aiming to counterprogram Geoff Keighley’s big show. IGN Live is a three-day event that’ll take place from June 7 to 9. It’ll feature an in-person component where fans can demo games, but it’ll also have some live streams for those who can’t make it in person. Don’t expect any major announcements at the show as Keighley will likely have a stranglehold on those, but you might find some neat indies here.

Related

Summer Game Fest: June 7

The logo for Summer Game Fest 2024.
Summer Game Fest

If you only watch one games showcase this summer, make sure it’s Summer Game Fest’s kickoff stream. This is essentially the big replacement for E3, as it’ll feature new reveals and announcements on some major games coming this year and beyond. And if you want more, stay tuned to Digital Trends the weekend after it airs. We’ll be on the ground for Summer Game Fest’s press event and getting hands-on with games and interviewing the people behind them.

Day of the Devs: June 7

Key art for Day of the Devs shows skulls and controllers.
Day of the Devs

As is always the case with Summer Game Fest, Keighley’s stream will be immediately followed by a Day of the Devs showcase. This is an indie-focused stream that highlights smaller projects. It also happens to be the highlight of the summer season most years. This is where you’ll find breakout indie hits like Animal Well, so don’t skip this one. Chances are that it’ll be more entertaining than Summer Game Fest proper.

Wholesome Direct: June 8

A promo image for the 2024 Wholesome Direct.
Wholesome Games

If cozy games are more your speed, you’ll want to keep an eye on this year’s Wholesome Direct. The showcase will be a loaded one as its set to highlight over 70 games this year. That’ll include information on Usagi Shima and Minami Lane. Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube at 9 a.m. PT on June 8 to catch all the news.

Xbox Games Showcase + Secret Game Direct: June 9

A promo image for Xbox's 2024 showcase.
Microsoft

Following a controversial decision to shutter several Bethesda studios early this month, Xbox will have to work to win players’ goodwill back this summer. It’ll take a small step toward that with its annual Xbox Games Showcase, which will need to assure players that exciting titles are on the horizon. We can expect to see new details on games like Avowed here, but the most interesting detail is what’s happening directly after the show. Microsoft will hold a dedicated deep dive for an unannounced game in a major franchise. All signs point to Call of Duty, but some fans hope it might be Gears of War 5. We’ll find out on June 9.

PC Gaming Show: June 9

A promo image for the 2024 PC Gaming Show.
PCGamer

If you’re more of a PC gamer, you’ll want to keep your eyes locked on this year’s PC Gaming Show. The latest edition will celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, which could mean that some big surprises are in store. Details on what’ll be there are sparse at present, but it’s usually filled with neat genre games. You can watch it at 1 p.m. PT on June 9 on PCGamer’s YouTube or Twitch channels.

Ubisoft Forward: June 10

A promo image for Ubisoft Forward 2024.
Ubisoft

While many big publishers will likely show their games at Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft is once again doing its own thing. The publisher will host a Ubisoft Forward stream on June 10, which is sure to give details on several upcoming games. We expect that Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Red will be the headliners this year, but you should always expect a surprise or two at Ubisoft’s shows.

THQ Nordic Showcase: August 2

A banner image for THQ Nordic's 2024 showcase.
THQ Nordic

While most publishers stuff their showcases into June, THQ Nordic is famous for hosting its own show in August. That’s happening again this year, as the publisher will show off its games at noon PT on August 2. We already know a bit about what it’s showing too. Titan Quest 2 and the upcoming Gothic remake are both on the docket, but many more are to come.

Nintendo Direct: June TBA

A Nintendo Switch Red and Blue system.
Nintendo

It wouldn’t be June without a Nintendo Direct. The publisher will once again host its own presentation this year to reveal some games coming to the Switch in the back half of 2024. It’s a crucial moment for Nintendo, as we currently only know about two first-party games still coming this year. Hopefully, we’ll finally get some details on Metroid Prime 4. There’s one thing you shouldn’t expect though: the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has already confirmed that the mysterious system won’t be featured during the broadcast this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Avowed finally reappears at Xbox Games Showcase with a 2024 launch window
A spellcaster holds a book in Avowed.

After a long wait, Avowed finally reappeared at today's Xbox Game Showcase. The upcoming action RPG is now scheduled for a 2024 launch.

Avowed - Official Gameplay Trailer

Read more
Everything announced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct
Fable teaser trailer showing the protagonist as a female warrior

Via Xbox Microsoft

E3 was canceled this year, but the summer of games continues thanks to Xbox. It delivered a ton of updates and announcements during its Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct today. Fans had been waiting for news on a lot of previously announced titles, and the company delivered with a first look at the Fable reboot, a release date for the Forza Motorsport reboot, the first Avowed gameplay trailer, and a release window for the long-gestating Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Xbox Game Studios subsidiaries Compulsion Games and InXile Entertainment also showed off what they've been up to, with official announcements for South of Midnight and Clockwork Revolution, respectively.

Read more
Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct: how to watch and what to expect
xbox june showcases announced starfield direct hero image 37faabd65d647fb77b68

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature are shaping up to be the most important video game showcases to watch this month. Across these two back-to-back showcases today, Microsoft will give us a comprehensive look at what's coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass from its first-party studios and then finally give us the deep dive into Starfield that we've been waiting for since it was announced in 2018.
Because Sony has already held its PlayStation Showcase and Nintendo hasn't revealed any plans for a Nintendo Direct this month, it looks like this will be the big first-party showcase of June. With the presentation happening later today, we're laying out how you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature and explaining what you can expect from it. 
When is the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PT today, June 11. Microsoft has not said how long the Xbox Games Showcase will be this year, but previous presentations have typically been between an hour and an hour-and-a-half long. 
When is the Starfield Direct
Microsoft has stated that the Starfield Direct will begin "immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase." Because we don't know how long the Xbox Games Showcase is, though, we don't know exactly when this portion of the livestream will begin. We also don't know quite how long the Starfield Direct will last. To be safe, we recommend you set aside two or three hours to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature. 
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct
Microsoft is promoting and live-streaming this pair of showcases across most of its gaming-focused social media platforms. As such, you can tune into the shows on Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages as well as Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels. Deaf fans can even experience the show thanks to a version of the show on YouTube with audio descriptions and stream on the XboxASL Twitch page.

Read more