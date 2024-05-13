Every summer 2024 gaming showcase: full schedule of live streams

This summer, we’re living in a brave new world. E3 is officially dead — for real this time. That means there’s a vacuum to be filled as publishers still look to showcase their games during high-profile events. There’s both good news and bad news for anyone who looks forward to E3 season. The good news? Summer Game Fest is filling that gap, alongside several streams that’ll orbit around it. The bad news? Keeping track of it all is a huge pain.

Over the next few months, we’ll see scattered shows from Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more game companies. To help make your life a little easier, we’re rounding them up in one place. We’ll keep this article updated throughout the summer, so check back in from now until September so you don’t miss a single show.

IGN Live: June 7-9

While Summer Game Fest is the main event this year, gaming website IGN is aiming to counterprogram Geoff Keighley’s big show. IGN Live is a three-day event that’ll take place from June 7 to 9. It’ll feature an in-person component where fans can demo games, but it’ll also have some live streams for those who can’t make it in person. Don’t expect any major announcements at the show as Keighley will likely have a stranglehold on those, but you might find some neat indies here.

Summer Game Fest: June 7

If you only watch one games showcase this summer, make sure it’s Summer Game Fest’s kickoff stream. This is essentially the big replacement for E3, as it’ll feature new reveals and announcements on some major games coming this year and beyond. And if you want more, stay tuned to Digital Trends the weekend after it airs. We’ll be on the ground for Summer Game Fest’s press event and getting hands-on with games and interviewing the people behind them.

Day of the Devs: June 7

As is always the case with Summer Game Fest, Keighley’s stream will be immediately followed by a Day of the Devs showcase. This is an indie-focused stream that highlights smaller projects. It also happens to be the highlight of the summer season most years. This is where you’ll find breakout indie hits like Animal Well, so don’t skip this one. Chances are that it’ll be more entertaining than Summer Game Fest proper.

Wholesome Direct: June 8

If cozy games are more your speed, you’ll want to keep an eye on this year’s Wholesome Direct. The showcase will be a loaded one as its set to highlight over 70 games this year. That’ll include information on Usagi Shima and Minami Lane. Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube at 9 a.m. PT on June 8 to catch all the news.

Xbox Games Showcase + Secret Game Direct: June 9

Following a controversial decision to shutter several Bethesda studios early this month, Xbox will have to work to win players’ goodwill back this summer. It’ll take a small step toward that with its annual Xbox Games Showcase, which will need to assure players that exciting titles are on the horizon. We can expect to see new details on games like Avowed here, but the most interesting detail is what’s happening directly after the show. Microsoft will hold a dedicated deep dive for an unannounced game in a major franchise. All signs point to Call of Duty, but some fans hope it might be Gears of War 5. We’ll find out on June 9.

PC Gaming Show: June 9

If you’re more of a PC gamer, you’ll want to keep your eyes locked on this year’s PC Gaming Show. The latest edition will celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, which could mean that some big surprises are in store. Details on what’ll be there are sparse at present, but it’s usually filled with neat genre games. You can watch it at 1 p.m. PT on June 9 on PCGamer’s YouTube or Twitch channels.

Ubisoft Forward: June 10

While many big publishers will likely show their games at Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft is once again doing its own thing. The publisher will host a Ubisoft Forward stream on June 10, which is sure to give details on several upcoming games. We expect that Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Red will be the headliners this year, but you should always expect a surprise or two at Ubisoft’s shows.

THQ Nordic Showcase: August 2

While most publishers stuff their showcases into June, THQ Nordic is famous for hosting its own show in August. That’s happening again this year, as the publisher will show off its games at noon PT on August 2. We already know a bit about what it’s showing too. Titan Quest 2 and the upcoming Gothic remake are both on the docket, but many more are to come.

Nintendo Direct: June TBA

It wouldn’t be June without a Nintendo Direct. The publisher will once again host its own presentation this year to reveal some games coming to the Switch in the back half of 2024. It’s a crucial moment for Nintendo, as we currently only know about two first-party games still coming this year. Hopefully, we’ll finally get some details on Metroid Prime 4. There’s one thing you shouldn’t expect though: the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has already confirmed that the mysterious system won’t be featured during the broadcast this year.

