Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is real and we’ll learn more about it soon

By
Key art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision Blizzard

Activision finally confirmed that the new game it has been teasing is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and that we’ll learn a lot more about it very soon.

Hype around the next Call of Duty game began to swell earlier this week when a site called thetruthlies.com was discovered by Call of Duty fans. After fans were able to deduce that this was a teaser for a new Call of Duty game, Activision released a teaser trailer combining all the clips from the site on the game’s actual website. It was ultimately about a group of people vandalizing Mount Rushmore with the message “The Truth Lies.”

Alongside that reveal came posts on the official Call of Duty blog and X that affirmed that the name of this year’s Call of Duty game is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. That’s about all we know about the game right now, as Activision has yet to give us a glimpse at gameplay or tease more concrete story details. Thankfully, we do have a better idea of when we’ll learn more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Previously, Microsoft had teased that a Direct for an unannounced game would take place after its Xbox Games Showcase at 10 a.m. PT on June 9. We now know that this will be the game featured, so expect a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Showcase to take place directly following Xbox’s show next month.

A specific release date and platforms were not confirmed for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 yet, but it’s expected to launch on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, later this year.

