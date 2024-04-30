Microsoft has set the date for its Xbox Games Showcase this June. It’s also teasing a Direct that will immediately follow the showcase, but won’t say what that’s for just yet.

The Xbox Games Showcase will return at 10 a.m. PT on June 9. Like all of its showcases, Microsoft plans to stream this presentation across its YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, although it will also give away tickets to see the show in person via Xbox FanFest. According to the Xbox Wire post announcing the livestream, this is Microsoft’s “first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners.”

Xbox has a strong lineup for the back half of 2024 that includes games like Ara: History Untold, Avowed, Age of Mythology: Retold, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Towerborne, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so it has quite a bit to show this year. The biggest mystery surrounding the showcase right now is what unannounced game is taking the Direct slot immediately following the Xbox Game Showcase. Last year, that slot went to Starfield, so whatever game it is has big shoes to fill.

The “Redacted Direct,” as Microsoft is currently calling it, will begin right after the Xbox Game Showcase wraps up. The Xbox Wire post teases that it will be “a special deep dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” The most likely candidates for something like this would be a new Gears or Call of Duty title, but for now, we just have to wait on an official announcement from Xbox, Bethesda, or Activision Blizzard.

The Xbox Games Showcase followed by Redacted Direct begins at 10 a.m. PT on June 9.

