Microsoft and World’s Edge gave us our first glimpse of its upcoming remaster of real-time strategy game Age of Mythology: Retold during Friday’s New Year, New Age livestream. They also confirmed that it will launch on PC and Xbox later this year.

Age of Mythology: Retold’s segment of the livestream began with Art Director Melinda Rose introducing the gameand teasing that it will contain all-new 3D character models, animation, textures, and UI. Rose also highlighted the details of the character models for units like Medusa, Pegasus, and Cerberus. Each time players upgrade a unit, their design will change slightly. We then got a look at its key art, as well as confirmation that Age of Mythology: Retold will be released later this year. It will launch on both PC and Xbox at the same time and is the first World’s Edge game to do so.

Age of Mythology: Retold is a remaster of the 2002 fantasy RTS Age of Empire spinoff by Ensemble Studios. It was first teased in October 2022 by Microsoft, but we hadn’t heard much about it since then. Over the past several years, Microsoft has made a concerted effort to revitalize Age of Empires with several remasters, console ports, and the release of Age of Empires IV.

During this livestream, World’s Edge revealed that this has allowed the series to surpass over 50 million players. Age of Mythology: Retold is aimed at adding to that number, as are other things revealed during the New Year, New Age livesteam, like the Victors and Vanquished expansion for Age of Empires II, new civilizations for Age of Empires III, a spring update for Age of Empires IV, and Age of Empires Mobile.

Age of Mythology: Untold launches on PC and Xbox later in 2024. Like all first-party Microsoft games, it will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one as well.

