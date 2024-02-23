 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Age of Mythology: Retold will launch on PC and Xbox at the same time

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for Age of Mythology: Retold.
Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft and World’s Edge gave us our first glimpse of its upcoming remaster of real-time strategy game Age of Mythology: Retold during Friday’s New Year, New Age livestream. They also confirmed that it will launch on PC and Xbox later this year.

Age of Mythology: Retold’s segment of the livestream began with Art Director Melinda Rose introducing the gameand  teasing that it will contain all-new 3D character models, animation, textures, and UI. Rose also highlighted the details of the character models for units like Medusa, Pegasus, and Cerberus. Each time players upgrade a unit, their design will change slightly. We then got a look at its key art, as well as confirmation that Age of Mythology: Retold will be released later this year. It will launch on both PC and Xbox at the same time and is the first World’s Edge game to do so.

Age of Mythology: Retold is a remaster of the 2002 fantasy RTS Age of Empire spinoff by Ensemble Studios. It was first teased in October 2022 by Microsoft, but we hadn’t heard much about it since then. Over the past several years, Microsoft has made a concerted effort to revitalize Age of Empires with several remasters, console ports, and the release of Age of Empires IV.

Recommended Videos

During this livestream, World’s Edge revealed that this has allowed the series to surpass over 50 million players. Age of Mythology: Retold is aimed at adding to that number, as are other things revealed during the New Year, New Age livesteam, like the Victors and Vanquished expansion for Age of Empires II, new civilizations for Age of Empires III, a spring update for Age of Empires IV, and Age of Empires Mobile.

Related

Age of Mythology: Untold launches on PC and Xbox later in 2024. Like all first-party Microsoft games, it will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
2 Age of Empires games are coming to Xbox next year, including a classic
Age of Empires IV

Microsoft has announced that two Age of Empires titles, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV, are coming to Xbox consoles in 2023. According to a blog post written by developer World's Edge on Tuesday, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will come out on January 31, 2023, and Age of Empires IV will be released later on in the year.

Age of Empires is Coming to Xbox Consoles

Read more
PC Game Pass will now tell you how long it takes to beat games on the service
Microsoft Edge gaming updates on screen in a room.

Microsoft is integrating data from the website How Long To Beat into Game Pass. The company announced its partnership with the IGN-owned website Wednesday, saying it will update the Xbox app on Windows to give Game Pass subscribers time estimates on the game details pages for most of the service's titles on PC.

How Long To Beat is a community-driven website that specializes in calculating the amount of time it takes to play through games, depending on your playstyle. If you just want to get through the main story for Death Stranding, for example, it will take you 40 hours to see the credits roll. If you're a completionist and want to finish the main story, side quests, and unlock every single achievement the game has to offer, it will take you 113 hours (which is a little less than five days) to achieve 100% completion.

Read more
Goat Simulator 3’s sandbox is 18 times larger than its predecessor’s
Goats fall from the sky.

It takes more than just a bit of confidence for a game as silly as Goat Simulator to casually jump from its first installment all the way to a second sequel. As such, it’s safe to conclude the nonexistent Goat Simulator 2 was, indeed, all the friends we licked along the way. Still, we’re looking forward to Goat Simulator 3, which is, as the name would suggest, all about goats -- and the wacky things they do when given gravity beams and a license to chill.

Goat Simulator 3 - Announcement Trailer

Read more