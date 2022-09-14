Microsoft is integrating data from the website How Long To Beat into Game Pass. The company announced its partnership with the IGN-owned website Wednesday, saying it will update the Xbox app on Windows to give Game Pass subscribers time estimates on the game details pages for most of the service’s titles on PC.

How Long To Beat is a community-driven website that specializes in calculating the amount of time it takes to play through games, depending on your playstyle. If you just want to get through the main story for Death Stranding, for example, it will take you 40 hours to see the credits roll. If you’re a completionist and want to finish the main story, side quests, and unlock every single achievement the game has to offer, it will take you 113 hours (which is a little less than five days) to achieve 100% completion.

In addition to seeing playtime details upon clicking View Details, users will be able to submit their own times and see community reviews, playthrough notes, and data breakdowns based on playstyle and platform. They’ll also have the ability to organize their game library and help other players clear their backlog.

To help gamers play games on Game Pass even faster, Microsoft also improved the performance of the Xbox app.

“With the most recent update, the app now launches up to 15% faster, and we’ve also made some fixes for overall better responsiveness when you interact with key experiences in the app,” said Jason Beaumont, Xbox’s partner director of product management for player experiences and platform. “We’ve seen crash-free sessions improve to 99.9%, and player reports of games that didn’t download or didn’t install successfully reduced by nearly half.”

The integration of How Long To Beat into Game Pass is a welcome change for players with busy lives. The website already shares completion times for the latest games on Twitter, so sharing those times on Game Pass titles will be even more helpful.

Editors' Recommendations