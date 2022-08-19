 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Once PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass next week

George Yang
By

505 Games has announced that Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23. The publisher has confirmed that the version coming to the subscription service is the original 2019 game and not its Director’s Cut.

The game will have ultrawide support, a photo mode, and high framerates. 505 Games also mentions that it will get cross-over content, which presumably refers to the Half Life and Cyberpunk 2077 collaborations. Additionally, players will get some unlockable items:

• Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)
• Gold and Silver Power Skeleton
• Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton
• Gold and Silver Armor Plate

DEATH STRANDING - PC Game Pass Announcement Trailer

Notably, the game is not going to be included in Xbox Game Pass for console, presumably as PlayStation is the publisher for the console version, while 505 published the PC version. A sequel to Death Stranding is reportedly in the works, as Norman Reedus casually mentioned that he was working on motion capture for a second game for the series.

Kojima Productions is currently working on a game with Microsoft, as he appeared during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase back in June to give some details about it. Hideo Kojima states that it will utilize Microsoft’s cloud technology. The studio has also confirmed it is hard at work on actual tangible projects and not NFTs.

Death Stranding isn’t the only game to join PC Game Pass recently. Yesterday, Bethesda added some classic games to the service, such as Wolfenstein 3D, Quake 4, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

Death Stranding is available on PS4 and PC while the Director’s Cut version is available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Diablo IV will have a season pass and cosmetic-only microtransaction

Necromancer controls skeletons in Diablo IV.

Saints Row: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Saints Row characters on top of a movie theater with guns.

We Are OFK director explains the music game’s ‘big watch party energy’

we are ofk interview episodes mixing board

References to a PlayStation PC launcher discovered in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man punches a man in Spider-Man Remastered.

Nintendo Switch Online gets a fan favorite Nintendo 64 racing game

A player nears the finish line in Wave Race 64.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Colony affinity guide

Noah runs across a bridge with a mountain vista in the background in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

hades best builds key art new cropped hed 1244036

Multiplayer hit Mordhau slashes its way onto consoles later this year

A soldier walks away from a flame in Mordhau.

This ultra-thin Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 off today

Alienware x17 on a white background and at a side angle while displaying a game.

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022

Warzone Titanium Trials: tips, best weapons, loadouts, and more

The T-800 in Warzone.

Fortnite Dragon Ball skin guide: how to get the iconic outfits

Goku and Vegeta posing for Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover promo.

MultiVersus: Taz tips and tricks

Harley hugging Taz.