505 Games has announced that Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23. The publisher has confirmed that the version coming to the subscription service is the original 2019 game and not its Director’s Cut.

The game will have ultrawide support, a photo mode, and high framerates. 505 Games also mentions that it will get cross-over content, which presumably refers to the Half Life and Cyberpunk 2077 collaborations. Additionally, players will get some unlockable items:

• Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)

• Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

• Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

• Gold and Silver Armor Plate

DEATH STRANDING - PC Game Pass Announcement Trailer

Notably, the game is not going to be included in Xbox Game Pass for console, presumably as PlayStation is the publisher for the console version, while 505 published the PC version. A sequel to Death Stranding is reportedly in the works, as Norman Reedus casually mentioned that he was working on motion capture for a second game for the series.

Kojima Productions is currently working on a game with Microsoft, as he appeared during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase back in June to give some details about it. Hideo Kojima states that it will utilize Microsoft’s cloud technology. The studio has also confirmed it is hard at work on actual tangible projects and not NFTs.

Death Stranding isn’t the only game to join PC Game Pass recently. Yesterday, Bethesda added some classic games to the service, such as Wolfenstein 3D, Quake 4, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

Death Stranding is available on PS4 and PC while the Director’s Cut version is available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

