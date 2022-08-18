 Skip to main content
Wolfenstein 3D and more classic Bethesda games join PC Game Pass

George Yang
By

Bethesda has announced that it added six titles to the PC Game Pass service today, most of which are from the 1990s or early 2000s. However, there is no word about them being included on Xbox Game Pass for console or cloud.

The six new games include Wolfenstein 3D, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, Quake Champions, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

Six legendary Bethesda games are available today on @XboxGamePassPC:
🟢 Wolfenstein 3D
🟢 Return to Castle Wolfenstein
🟢 Quake 4
🟢 Quake Champions
🟢 An ES Legend: Battlespire
🟢 TES Adventures: Redguard pic.twitter.com/1xicNw9mKJ

&mdash; Bethesda (@bethesda) August 18, 2022

Wolfenstein 3D and the two Elder Scrolls titles were released during the 1990s, with the latter being ported to many different systems over the years, including mobile, PS3, and Xbox 360. Battlespire and Redguard were only released on the MS-DOS x86 operating system for PC. Return to Castle Wolfenstein launched in 2001 for PC and eventually came to PS2 and the original Xbox in 2003. Quake 4 was released in 2005 for PC and Xbox 360. Quake Champions sticks out in this bunch as it is the most recent game in this batch of games added, having been released in early access in 2017 before transitioning to a free-to-play model in 2018.

Many of these games found their homes first on Microsoft’s PC platforms, so it’s fitting that they’re all being added to PC Game Pass. Bethesda joined Xbox Game Studios in 2020 and has been slowly adding its back catalog to Microsoft’s subscription services.

Bethesda is currently working on several projects, including Starfield and Redfall, which are slated to release next year. Elder Scrolls VI is also in development, and Fallout 5 is set to follow as the next project. All of these projects will be included in Game Pass at launch.

