3 new Xbox Game Pass games you should play this weekend (October 4-6)

By
Sifu's main character at age 70 in Sifu.
Kepler Interactive

Later this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will receive its biggest day-one release ever with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Until then, we’ll have to bide the time with other recently added Xbox Game Pass games. Thankfully, multiple games came to Microsoft’s subscription service during Tokyo Game Show in September and one particular highlight just landed this week. If you’re looking for something to play this weekend, these are the games you should be looking for on Xbox Game Pass.

Sifu

Sloclap’s Sifu is an intense action game with intricate hand-to-hand combat that feels like it could’ve been pulled right out of John Wick or a classic kung fu movie. It’s incredibly satisfying for that reason alone, but Sifu’s most unique hook happens when players die. With each death, players get a little more powerful but age up and lose a bit of health. This gives Sifu a one-of-a-kind difficulty curve because it gets easier and more difficult in different ways with each death. With lots of content and accessibility updates under its belt at this point, you’ll have a fantastic time checking out the complete version of Sifu now if you’ve never played it before. Sifu is available to Game Pass subscribers across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s also on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie

Katamari is one of the weirdest and most charming video game series out there; there’s nothing else quite like it. From its quirky narrative starring the King of All Cosmos and Prince to its gameplay that sees players rolling up increasingly bigger balls of objects, these games are full of oddball charm you can’t get anywhere else. We Love Katamari was released for PS2 in 2005 but was remastered last year as We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, making it easier to play on modern platforms. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie is available across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It’s also on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

All You Need is Help

If you’re looking for a weird multiplayer game to play with friends, consider checking out All You Need is Help. This game shadow-dropped into Xbox Game Pass during Microsoft’s Tokyo Game Show live stream and is a multiplayer puzzle game where players control individual tetromino blocks and must work together to fit into certain shapes. You do need a full group of four to get the most out of the experience, but All You Need is Help offers up a kind of simple multiplayer fun that’s getting increasingly uncommon nowadays. The PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming versions of All You Need is Help are available with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s also on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

