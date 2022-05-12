 Skip to main content
Starfield and Redfall have both been delayed to 2023

By

Bethesda has announced that it has delayed the launches of both Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023.

“The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them,” Bethesda says in a statement on Twitter.

Arkane Studios creative director Harvey Smith added, “The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon.”

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6

&mdash; Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Starfield was previously announced with a November 11, 2022 release date and Redfall was slated to launch sometime this summer. Starfield and Redfall will both launch exclusively on Xbox Serious X/S and PC.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier added that he spoke with some Starfield developers before E3 last year. The team reportedly was worried about the November release date based on the game’s current development progress. Even the phrase “next Cyberpunk,” floated around, referencing the turbulent development surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, and the fact that the product ultimately released wasn’t all that was expected.

Bethesda first announced Starfield back in E3 2018, and Redfall was revealed at E3 2021. The latter has only had a CGI trailer released so far, so it’s unsurprising that a delay was announced, as summer is fast approaching. Starfield, on the other hand, has been in the works for over 10 years.

Rest assured, however, as Bethesda is planning to share the first deep dives into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon.

