E3 2021 was filled with surprises, but none were as shocking as Redfall — a new cooperative shooter from Arkane Austin. No gameplay was shown off during its debut, but we did get a gorgeous CGI trailer that gave us a closer look at the terrifying world we’ll be thrust into when it launches.

Much of Redfall remains shrouded in mystery, but a few things can be gleaned from its announcement trailer. From release date and gameplay to multiplayer and available platforms, here’s what we know about Redfall.

Release Date

Redfall doesn’t have a release date yet, but it does have a release window. Expect to see Arkane’s game on shelves in summer 2022. Of course, game development continues to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic, and we won’t be shocked if Redfall ended up getting delayed in 2023.

Platforms

Revealed at the end of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, it probably came as no surprise that Redfall is an Xbox exclusive. So far, the game has been confirmed for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Arkane is owned by Bethesda — which was recently acquired by Xbox — so it’s unlikely the cooperative game will see the light of day on Sony or Nintendo consoles.

Trailers

Redfall was announced at E3 2021 with a CGI trailer — and that’s currently the only trailer released by Arkane. It doesn’t show off much, but it does give a look at its main characters, along with some of the enemies we’ll be up against.

Gameplay

Arkane bills Redfall as an open-world co-op shooter. That sounds a lot like Left 4 Dead, and it even has a motley cast of characters to rival those of the iconic shooter. So far, we’ve seen four big character reveals, each with their own background, skills, and personality.

Devinder Crousley : A paranormal investigator and amateur cryptozoologist, Crousley wants to figure out what happened to Redfall and expose the truth to the world.

: A paranormal investigator and amateur cryptozoologist, Crousley wants to figure out what happened to Redfall and expose the truth to the world. Layla Ellison: After studying biomedical engineering at Redfall Technical University, Ellison interned at Aevum Therapeutics. Something apparently went wrong at the facility, although all she remembers is waking up with telekinetic powers.

After studying biomedical engineering at Redfall Technical University, Ellison interned at Aevum Therapeutics. Something apparently went wrong at the facility, although all she remembers is waking up with telekinetic powers. Remi de la Rosa: A combat engineer with a brilliant mind, Remi de la Rosa is accompanied by Bribon — her robotic ally — as she tries to save the town of Redfall.

A combat engineer with a brilliant mind, Remi de la Rosa is accompanied by Bribon — her robotic ally — as she tries to save the town of Redfall. Jacob Boyer: An ex-military sharpshooter, Boyer is in Redfall as part of a private security operation. He’s now got a “mysterious vampiric eye” and commands a spectral raven that does his every bidding.

Redfall will be playable as both a solo or cooperative adventure, with players facing off “against a legion of vampires that have overtaken the once-quaint island town of Redfall.” The game is said to take cues from other titles in the Arkane roster — such as Prey and Dishonored — so it’ll be curious to see how your actions shape the world around you and impact the moment-to-moment combat.

As far as actual gameplay, Redfall is a FPS, although each character brings their own set of unique skills and gear to the battle. These will be customizable, as you’ll find ways to upgrade them as you play through each round. You’ll be up against vampires that are the result of a science experiment gone wrong, with some of them taking on various superpowers. For example, the Angler — seen in the trailer — uses a psychic harpoon to pull players away from their group, leaving them open to subsequent attacks.

Arkane said that each round will play out differently than the last, and the team is very much focused on building a world you’ll want to explore. If Prey and Dishonored are anything to go by, expect a world brimming with mysteries to uncover and a lore book that’s deceptively deep.

Multiplayer

As far as we know, Redfall only features cooperative multiplayer for up to four players. It’s unclear whether you’ll get to jump into the shoes of vampires — similar to how Left 4 Dead let you jump into the shoes of its Infected — but we do know that its single-player and multiplayer modes are somehow going to blend together.

DLC

Since Redfall was just announced, we don’t know much about DLC plans — although it’s probably safe to say it’ll get some form of post-launch support.

No retailer is currently accepting pre-orders for Redfall.

