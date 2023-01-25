 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Redfall’s May 2 release date revealed during Developer_Direct

Tomas Franzese
By

Arkane Studios and Bethesda finally confirmed a release date for Redfall during today’s Developer_Direct showcase. The cooperative open-world, vampiric first-person shooter will come out  May 2.

The Developer_Direct showcase spent quite a bit of time on Redfall, highlighting both its single-player and multiplayer content. Its part of the show started with a look at various combat zones and safe areas on Redfall Island, where the game takes place. We then learned more about some of the enemy types players encounter, weapons they can use, and each character’s special abilities, as Arkane showed off gameplay snippets from multiple missions. If you’re a fan of looter shooters and vampires, Arkane looks to be fully delivering on that concept based on this gameplay snippet.  

Redfall has been a highly anticipated first-party Xbox game ever since its reveal in 2021, but its delays have also been quite infamous. Originally intended to be released in summer 2022, it and Starfield’s delay into 2023 really significantly impacted the dearth of content that plagued Xbox platforms last year. That’s why having a concrete release date for Redfall is quite a relief; it provides hope that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda will get back in the swing of having a consistent string of first-party releases. It will also be one of the first Xbox-exclusive games to sport a $70 price tag

Redfall launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2. If you don’t want to spend $70 on this game, it will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one like all first-party Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda games. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Starfield: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
The voice of Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke explains the remake’s character changes
dead space interview gunner wright issac clarke aiming at a monster in remake
Skull and Bones: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Two ships fire cannons at each other other a small island in Skull & Bones.
These 9 ‘podcast games’ are perfect for multitaskers
Space travelers posing in front of colorful planet in No Man's Sky.
The best gaming speakers for 2023
A Logitech speaker sitting beside a desktop computer.
PS VR2 games: launch games and what’s coming later
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Gholdengo.
Marvel’s Avengers to be delisted in September as support winds down
marvels avengers character guide best builds build kamala kahn
Fire Emblem Engage makes the wait for a Nintendo Switch 2 more tolerable
Alear and Marth open a door in Fire Emblem Engage.
The best gaming tablets for 2023
New Apple Ipad Mini Gaming.
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
Alear and Marth open a door in Fire Emblem Engage.
One Piece Odyssey characters: all playable party members
The Straw Hats standing together in One Piece Odyssey.