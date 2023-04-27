 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Redfall: file size, release time, and preload options

Jesse Lennox
By

The co-op vampire hunter Redfall from Arkane is about to rise from the grave on Xbox consoles and PC. After some delays, those eager to jump into the titular town as one of four unique survivors won’t have to wait long before getting a taste of the action. Aside from loading your guns and sharpening your steaks, arm yourself with the knowledge of when Redfall is coming out, how big it is, and what preload options there are so you can put these undead monsters back in their coffins as soon as possible.

Redfall release time

A map showing when Redfall releases.

Redfall will release at slightly different times depending on where you live on May 2, 2023. An official image was released with a full breakdown of when the game will unlock in your region. In fact, if you’re in North America, you can start playing as early as 5 p.m. on the West Coast, or at 8 p.m. if you live on the East Coast.

Related Videos

Redfall file size

Want to know if you need to make some space for Redfall? Thankfully, this isn’t that big of a game compared to some others. Here’s how much storage you need on each system:

  • Xbox Series X: 86.5GB
  • Xbox Series S: 40.38GB
  • PC: 103.19GB

Redfall preload options

A character levitates a book in Redfall.

Preloading has officially begun on all available platforms. If you’re looking to start playing immediately, preloading will save you the pain of waiting for it to download.

Redfall preorder details

Preordering any version of Redfall will get you access to the Vampire Hunter Pack, which includes the following items:

  • Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun
  • Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin
  • Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

Redfall hits Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 2, 2023

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

Redfall gets its first gameplay trailer and it’s a blast
Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Arkane's Redfall made another appearance during Xbox & Bethesda's 2022 Games Showcase. This new trailer gave players a better look at its shooting gameplay, as well as new details on its eclectic cast of vampire hunters.

Redfall Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Read more
Halo Infinite: All audio log locations
The Master Chief with an assault rifle.

Halo lore has become so much larger than just the games. Even after just the first entry, Halo: Combat Evolved, the universe was expanded into multiple books, comics, and other media that expanded upon the deep lore the games only scratched the surface of. Even ignoring all that extra content, Halo Infinite is technically the sixth mainline game starring Master Chief, plus there's Halo: Reach, and the two Halo Wars games that also factor into the story. If you haven't kept up, jumping into Halo Infinite can be a little rough.

To help give context to all the new fans, or old fans who aren't diving deep into the expanded Halo universe, Halo Infinite has tucked away a series of audio logs to help give context for what exactly is happening in the game. These logs are recorded by all the major factions in the game, including the UNSC, the Banished, and even other Spartans. There are dozens to find and are all worth listening to, which makes it that much more frustrating that they aren't identified on your map. To get the whole picture of what's really happening on Zeta Halo in Halo Infinite, follow along to see every audio log location in the game.

Read more
Halo Infinite: All skull locations and effects
halo infinite all skull locations effects skulls

Master Chief just can't catch a break. After over 20 years, he's back on a new Halo ring with a new mission, and a new threat to face. We were already treated to the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite before the campaign launch, but for many people, it's the story of Chief, Cortana, and the universe in general that makes the Halo franchise so enduring. It's a shame that co-op isn't available yet and we can't explore this new ring's open world with a friend, but for now, this is a pleasant return to form for the titanic FPS franchise.

Details on the campaign were incredibly scarce all the way up until the game's launch, but now that it's out in the wild, we are glad to see the return of collectible skulls. Skulls have been both a collectible and optional difficulty modifier ever since they were found in Halo 2, and have been in every game in the series since. They have become a badge of honor to not only find, but use in the game's ultimate challenge called LASO (legendary all skulls on). If Halo Infinite is already too easy for you, or you just want an excuse to explore the lush Halo landscape, here's all the skull locations and their effects.

Read more