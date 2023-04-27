Redfall: file size, release time, and preload options

The co-op vampire hunter Redfall from Arkane is about to rise from the grave on Xbox consoles and PC. After some delays, those eager to jump into the titular town as one of four unique survivors won’t have to wait long before getting a taste of the action. Aside from loading your guns and sharpening your steaks, arm yourself with the knowledge of when Redfall is coming out, how big it is, and what preload options there are so you can put these undead monsters back in their coffins as soon as possible.

Redfall release time

Redfall will release at slightly different times depending on where you live on May 2, 2023. An official image was released with a full breakdown of when the game will unlock in your region. In fact, if you’re in North America, you can start playing as early as 5 p.m. on the West Coast, or at 8 p.m. if you live on the East Coast.

Redfall file size

Want to know if you need to make some space for Redfall? Thankfully, this isn’t that big of a game compared to some others. Here’s how much storage you need on each system:

Xbox Series X: 86.5GB

Xbox Series S: 40.38GB

PC: 103.19GB

Redfall preload options

Preloading has officially begun on all available platforms. If you’re looking to start playing immediately, preloading will save you the pain of waiting for it to download.

Redfall preorder details

Preordering any version of Redfall will get you access to the Vampire Hunter Pack, which includes the following items:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

