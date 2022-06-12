 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Hideo Kojima’s next game is coming to Xbox. Here’s what it might be

Billy Givens
By

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Hideo Kojima revealed that he has teamed up with Xbox for his next game.

The collaboration announcement was brief and didn’t include much information, but Kojima stated that the game would be “completely new,” describing it as an experience he has “always wanted to make.” Additionally, it appears that it will make use of Microsoft’s cloud technology in some manner, though as with everything else regarding the reveal, we’re unsure how that will look.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Kojima’s new project, as leaker Tom Henderson of Try Hard Guides’ gave us a bit of info about it earlier this week. The controversial leak has been a point of contention in the industry after Try Hard Guides refused to unpublish the article despite Kojima Productions’ request that it be taken down.

Some expressed disappointment at how Henderson and Try Hard Games handled the situation, but it’s worth noting that Kojima’s desire to see the information removed was a strong indicator of its accuracy.

Kojima Productions seems to be having a tough time keeping its games under wraps in general, though, as Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus also recently revealed that he and Kojima have begun work on a sequel to the polarizing 2019 action-adventure title, saying quite bluntly, “We just started the second one.” It marked the first time a follow-up to the game had been hinted at and gave fans an understandable jolt of excitement, but we’ve heard nothing more in the time since.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

Overwatch 2 is coming this year and it’ll be free-to-play

Junker Queen holding a shotgun and axe in Overwatch 2.

Redfall gets its first gameplay trailer and it’s a blast

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Forza Motorsport is getting a reboot, but it’s not coming this year

Cars racing in Forza Motorsport reboot.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass

hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The Surface Pro 8 is $300 off at Best Buy right now

The Surface Pro 8 with its kickstand pulled out.

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch

Pokemon and their trainers welcome players to the world of Unite.

AMD Ryzen 7000 could finally threaten Intel’s mobile dominance

Lisa Su AMD Ryzen

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Samsung S95B OLED TV with bright image on-screen.

Original Sonic 3 & Knuckles soundtrack won’t be featured in Sonic Origins

sonic 3 wont feature original soundtrack in origins and knuckles

Still waiting for the Steam Deck dock? This fan made their own

The real Steam Deck Docking Station

How long does a Ring Doorbell’s battery last

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 with battery.