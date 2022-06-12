During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Hideo Kojima revealed that he has teamed up with Xbox for his next game.

The collaboration announcement was brief and didn’t include much information, but Kojima stated that the game would be “completely new,” describing it as an experience he has “always wanted to make.” Additionally, it appears that it will make use of Microsoft’s cloud technology in some manner, though as with everything else regarding the reveal, we’re unsure how that will look.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Kojima’s new project, as leaker Tom Henderson of Try Hard Guides’ gave us a bit of info about it earlier this week. The controversial leak has been a point of contention in the industry after Try Hard Guides refused to unpublish the article despite Kojima Productions’ request that it be taken down.

Some expressed disappointment at how Henderson and Try Hard Games handled the situation, but it’s worth noting that Kojima’s desire to see the information removed was a strong indicator of its accuracy.

Kojima Productions seems to be having a tough time keeping its games under wraps in general, though, as Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus also recently revealed that he and Kojima have begun work on a sequel to the polarizing 2019 action-adventure title, saying quite bluntly, “We just started the second one.” It marked the first time a follow-up to the game had been hinted at and gave fans an understandable jolt of excitement, but we’ve heard nothing more in the time since.

