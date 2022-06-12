Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it’s Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we’re likely to see Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023.

This is a significant showcase for Microsoft, as it needs to show off more gameplay for its announced exclusives and reveal if it still has anything secret in store for this year. It’s also a critical show for Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft needs to demonstrate its usefulness over the next year in the wake of Starfield’s delay. Either way, many exciting video game reveals and trailers will take place over the next 92 minutes.

We’ll update this post as new games are announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Redfall gameplay shows what Arkane’s vampire shooter is all about

The show opened with our first look at gameplay for Redfall, an upcoming cooperative shooter about vampires from Arkane Austin. It initially leans quite hard into the horror aspects of the game before transitioning into showing bombastic shooting action, each character’s abilities, and more. Redfall will be released in 2023.

Forza Motorsport will actually release in Spring 2023

We finally got another look at Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X, with a focus on its gameplay, lighting, and dynamic time of day system, and more. While many assumed that the beautiful racing game would launch later this year, it’s actually not coming out until Spring 2023.

Grand strategy game Ara: History Untold announced by Xbox Game Studios

Oxide Games and Xbox Game Studios Publishing revealed a brand new historical turn-based grand strategy game called Ara: History Untold. It was one of the few trailers without any gameplay but teases a game that will encompass centuries of history and lots of cultures. It doesn’t have a release date, but we know it’s coming to PC and Game Pass, and players can sign up for the history program.

Minecraft enters the strategy genre with Minecraft Legends

Minecraft showed up during the Xbox show, but it wasn’t with a simple update. Instead, a brand new action strategy game called Minecraft Legends was announced. We even saw a bit of gameplay after the cinematic trailer, and it definitely looks very unique when compared to anything done with Minecraft before. Minecraft Legends will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2023.

As Dusk Falls and Pentiment flesh out Microsoft’s 2022 lineup

We got another look at As Dusk Falls, a narrative-focused game with a motion-comic-like art style. The new trailer gave us a better look at the story and confirmed a July 19 release date. We also learned that a new narrative RPG from Obsidian Entertainment called Pentiment launches later this year. These games help flesh out Microsoft’s paltry 2022 lineup in the wake of Starfield’s delay.

Hideo Kojima reveals Xbox Game Studios partnership

During a segment focused on Japanese games, Hideo Kojima stopped by the showcase to confirm Kojima Productions’ rumored partnership with Xbox Game Studios. He didn’t actually show his game, which is rumored to be called Overdose, but this is a disruptive announcement for players who associate Kojima with PlayStation because of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding.

Everything else:

Hollow Knight: Silksong got a new trailer and is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Squanch Games’ Justin Roiland revealed his new game High On Life, which releases in October 2022 and will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Riot Games is bringing League of Legends, Wild Rift, Valorant, Legends of Runetrra, and Teamfight Tactics bonuses to Xbox Game Pass members on PC.

A Plague Tale: Requiem got a gameplay trailer and will launch on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting helicopters and other new aircraft in November 2022 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Halo Infinite’s Pelican was added to the game today.

Overwatch 2’s multiplayer early access launches on October 4, 2022, and will be free-to-play. A new hero was also teased.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle got a new trailer.

Fallout 76: The Pitt got a new trailer and September 2022 release window.

Forza Horizon 5 will get Hot Wheels-themed DLC on July 19.

Ark 2 got a new trailer starring Vin Diesel and 2023 release window.

Scorn got a new trailer confirming an October 21 release date. It will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Day one Xbox Game Pass title Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn got a gameplay trailer and early 2023 release window.

Lightyear: Frontier got a new trailer and spring 2023 release window. It launches day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Cat-themed roguelike action game Gunfire Reborn got an October 2022 release window. It launches day one with Xbox Game Pass.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox was revealed as a day one Xbox Game Pass title that will release in Spring 2023.

Naraka Bladepoint comes to Xbox consoles and Game Pass on June 23.

Grounded gets its 1.0 launch in September 2022.

Ereban was announced and will come to Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

Diablo IV got a new trailer revealing the Necromancer class. Also, PC and Xbox crossplay was confirmed, PvP and endgame content was teased, and a 2023 release was confirmed.

Sea of Thieves is getting a new update that lets players customize their cabin, name their ships, and more on July 21.

The developers of Echo Generation revealed a new fantasy game called Ravenlok, which launches on Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

One of the creators of Limbo announced Cocoon, which comes to Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo teased a new IP, Wo Long: Fallen Destiny, which will release in early 2023 on Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 3, 4, and 5 are coming to Game Pass. Persona 5 will be added on October 21, while Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are coming in the future.

