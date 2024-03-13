Summer Game Fest will hold its fifth annual showcase this June

Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley’s annual summer event full of new game reveals and trailers will return for its fifth edition on June 7.

Although Summer Game Fest 2024 had already been teased, the Summer Game Fest team laid out more specific details about its 2024 festivities today. The headlining Summer Game Fest kickoff reveal live stream will take place at 2 p.m. PT on June 7. It will be live-streamed across platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, and there will also be a live show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets for the live show will go on sale on May 7. Since it’s still a few months out, no games have been confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2024 at this time; you can check out what was announced at 2023’s show to get a better idea of what kinds of games tend to show up, though.

As has been the case for the past several years, the Summer Game Fest showcase will be immediately followed by Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, which will focus specifically on games from independent developers. A press release says Day of the Devs: SGF Edition 2024 “will feature more than a dozen incredible games from game developers of all different backgrounds.” The SGF Play Days Event will then take place in LA between June 8 and 10 but will only be accessible to the press and influencers.

Interestingly, the press release unveiling all of these dates for Summer Game Fest 2024 teases that “fans can look forward to other live streams and events during this year’s Summer Game Fest,” although whether that constitutes other Summer Game Fest-produced live streams or showcases from companies like Microsoft remains to be seen.

