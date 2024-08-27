 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I played Monster Hunter Wilds, and it’s already a thrill

By
A hunter runs through a lightning storm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

I’ve always seen Monster Hunter as a cinematic game, though perhaps not in the way that many gamers picture when they hear the word. I’m not talking about big-budget cutscenes. Rather, spectacle is baked into its world. There’s no greater thrill than watching on as the titanic beast I’m tracking suddenly gets attacked by another creature. It’s like watching a kaiju battle unfold organically.

With Monster Hunter Wilds, though, Capcom is upping the ante. In a 90-minute demo, I played through the upcoming action RPG’s first two missions. They were standard hunts against towering beasts, but something was different this time. A larger emphasis on thrilling cutscenes and cinematic set pieces took center stage between my normal hacking and slashing. That makes for a sequel that takes Monster Hunter to the next level, unlocking its blockbuster potential.

Recommended Videos

More cinematic

When my demo begins, I’m sailing on an ocean of sand with a crew of ragtag characters. After getting briefed on a monster in the area, the dreaded White Wraithe, I’m treated to an action-packed sequence. I see sandworms chasing a character in the distance, as if I’m watching a scene out of Dune. My hero leaps from the side of the ship and lands on a Seikret and gives chase. As I gain control of my character, I’m suddenly in a chase sequence. Worms leap around me, and I have to knock them off my trail with my slingshot. It’s positively dazzling.

Immediately, I think back to 2020’s Monster Hunter film adaptation. There are some similarities that stand out off the bat — especially the desert setting. Part of me wonders if Wilds was originally planned alongside that film, as if they were meant to create continuity between one another. I can imagine Capcom thinking the poorly received film may have had a chance to onboard players onto its next major release.

A hunter runs from a dust storm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Thankfully, the comparisons end there. The demo I played quickly dropped me into familiar territory as I was tasked with hunting down a Chatacbra, a frog-like creature. I equipped an insect glaive and quickly gave chase across the desert sands until I found it hanging out in a wet cave. The slicing and dicing commenced.

Despite bigger-budget set dressing, Monster Hunter Wilds retains the series’ basics. Beasts are giant damage sponges that are meant to be chipped down over hard-fought battles. The more I slashed, the more I exposed wounds in my prey. Those are represented as red gashes on its effected limbs. While I can’t lock on to them, holding the PlayStation 5 DualSense’s left trigger allows me to focus the direction I’m slashing in. By pointing myself toward a weakened hind leg, I’m eventually able to get it off balance and start wailing on its head as it tries to recover. After four minutes of battling, I slay my foe and carve its parts.

In my second quest, I’m tasked with hunting down a furry Alpha Doshaguma. I leave my village on the back of my Seikret and leap around some twisted natural architecture to make my way to the ground. I find the docile beast hanging in a pack, with two others sitting at its side. To isolate my hunt, I load a wad of dung into my slingshot and let it rip. The pack scatters and I start slicing, this time with my quick dual blades.

The loop of the fight is the same, but I start to experience some of the ways that Wilds brings spectacle into its moment-to-moment gameplay. The fight happens as an enormous lightning storm takes place overhead. I’m dodging its massive attacks while bolts zap down next to me. When it tries to escape, I leap onto my mount and fire a flare gun into the sky to summon nearby hunters to aid me. Both are heart-pumping images that bring more adrenaline to fights.

A monster hunter dodging lightning.
Capcom

I see a few more moments like that when I’m freely exploring the open-world. I get into a battle with a sandworm at some point, which snakes its way onto a bony overhang and attacks from above. Later, I engage an enormous winged beast hanging out on a sand dune. When it flies away, I chase it to a small pond, where it gets into a brawl with a crocodile-like monster — and completely eviscerates it. Moments like that make Wilds feel less mechanical, delivering the same excitement that’s in its flashy cutscenes.

High-level hunting

This would be the part where you might expect me to talk about how much more approachable that loop is than previous games (a refrain that tends to pop up anytime there’s a new Monster Hunter release). That’s not the case here. While Monster Hunter Rise made for an easy onboarding point, Wilds throws players into the deep end. I’m frantically scrolling through radial menus as I search for my tools and learning the complexities of the insect glaive on the fly. It’s as hardcore as Monster Hunter gets, which makes it feel like a game for veterans compared to Rise.

While it took me some time to get the hang of its systems-heavy gameplay, I got back on the saddle quickly. That let me focus my attention on trying as many weapons as possible. This time, players can equip two different weapons at a time. During one outing, I mixed my dual blades with a heavy bowgun. In another, I equipped a great swords and lance. Anytime I was on my mount, I could press right on the D-pad to change which one I brought into battle. That breaks up the monotony of fights, as I found myself swapping my gear anytime I had to give chase as a beast escaped.

A hunter fights two monsters at once in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

As for combat itself, you should know what you’re getting into if you’re used to Monster Hunter. Large weapons like great swords are slow and lumbering, requiring players to commit to every single hit. Dual blades are quick by comparison, but only do a few points of damage on each slash. It’s not a game series known for its fast and snappy battles, and that carries through here as I slowly slice beasts up with standard attacks, aerial hits, and specials.

Though it’s a very high-level Monster Hunter game in that sense, I get the feeling that it’ll be easy for newcomers to latch onto in other ways. Its more cinematic approach makes it feel like a familiar experience. Its open-world design feels more freeing to explore too, as I’m no longer booted back to my camp once I kill a monster. My rewards pop up on the side of the screen and I’m free to keep running around. Tweaks like that bring it more in line with modern games without giving up what makes Monster Hunter so special.

I’ll need to spend more time with it to see how creative its monsters get and get the nuances of each weapon down, but the outlook is great. Monster Hunter Wilds feels like a thrilling new chapter full of high-octane moments that bring the series’ natural excitement to surface. We could be in for one of 2025’s biggest hits if the full game capitalizes on what I’ve seen in just 90 minutes of play.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Ara: History Untold will make the wait for Civilization 7 less painful
Key art for Ara: History Untold.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII impressed with its gameplay debut at Gamescom Opening Night Live, but it's not out until next February. Thankfully, Oxide Studios and Xbox Game Studios Publishing have an excellent alternative on the way next month, one that's been seven years in the making. That would be Ara: History Untold, which I went hands-on with for over an hour at a Gamescom-adjacent Xbox event in Los Angeles.

It's certainly overwhelming at first -- as most 4X games are -- but the more I played Ara: History Untold, the more I fell in love with its intricacies. With some clever design decisions, Oxide takes a fairly familiar strategy subgenre and applies tweaks to make watching a civilization grow feel even more personal and satisfying. While I'll probably need to spend a couple of hours reading through the game's glossary and tutorials before I can master it, I'm looking forward to doing so.

Read more
Starship Troopers: Extermination is the Helldivers 2 alternative we need right now
Four soldiers fight Arachnids in Starship Troopers: Extermination.

Starship Troopers: Extermination might have entered early access prior to the launch of Helldivers 2, but its 1.0 release this October will now have to follow up Arrowhead Game Studios' popular shooter. That's both a blessing and a curse. Starship Troopers: Extermination will no doubt be compared to the exhilarating Helldivers 2 -- I'm doing so right now -- despite the fact that it's quite different as a 16-player cooperative first-person shooter with base-building elements. On the bright side, developer Offworld also has the chance to learn from and be better than Helldivers 2 in other ways.

By adopting elements of Helldivers 2's metagame and offering up a single-player experience, Starship Troopers: Extermination could be poised for success. Considering that some players are mad at Arrowhead Game Studios and Helldivers 2 right now, this is a good time for an officially licensed Starship Troopers game to swoop in and attract some of Helldivers' audience.
A single-player experience
The primary draw of Starship Troopers: Extermination is its cooperative mode, in which players fight bugs as a solider in the Deep Space Vanguard. Extermination has some distinct flair on paper: matches that support up to 16 players, bugs remain on the ground after they are killed, and underlying character class and base-building systems underneath. To ease players into the game's complexities, Offworld is creating a single-player experience called Special Operations Group, or S.O.G.

Read more
Chantey is a new pirate metal rhythm game — and it’s launching on Game Boy and Chromatic
Key art for Chantey, a game for Game Boy and Chromatic.

Digital Trends can exclusively reveal that ModRetro is publishing Chantey, a pirate-themed metal rhythm game from Greek indie game studio Gortyn Code that's coming to both Game Boy and Chromatic.

The Chromatic is a new video game handheld inspired by the Game Boy. It's compatible with cartridges for original Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, but ModRetro is also publishing titles on dedicated Chromatic game cartridges. Chantey will be one such game when it launches in the first quarter of 2025. Developer K.C. Apostolakis tells Digital Trends that the Chromatic is "identical to the Game Boy Color in every respect (right down to the screen resolution), but everything has been cranked up to 11 so that the Game Boy playing experience can be modernized and brought up to speed with today’s gaming standards."

Read more