 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Bonaparte takes Crusader Kings and Fire Emblem to the French Revolution

By
Key art for Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution.
Studio Imugi
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

There’s a grand strategy game for almost every important era of military history. Developers like Paradox Interactive and Creative Assembly have made sure of that. One very important, but less explored historical era is the French Revolution, which has just one Total War game from 14 years ago to its name. Now, a new game developer called Studio Imugi wants to make its mark with Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution, an alternate history strategy game set in a steampunk version of that time period. It mixes gameplay elements from Crusader Kings and Fire Emblem and looks like an approachable entry point to one of gaming’s most intimidating genres.

Although Bonaparte gets its name from Napoleon, that historical figure actually isn’t in the game. Instead, players can choose to be “Cesar Bonaparte” or “Celine Bonaparte” and go on to play a similar role in rising from a soldier to a defining figure of the French Revolution over the decade it takes place. Although consulting historical figures such as Jacques Hebert and Marquis De Lafayette is a bit part of the game, that should be your first indication that this is an alt-history game. Your second should be that it embraces steampunk aesthetics, as players can control giant steam-powered mechs in battle.

The campaign map in Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution.
Studio Imugi

Then, once a campaign starts, players must make strategic moves both on a macro level and within battles. On a macro level, players choose to side with the Royalists, Moderates, or Jacobins toward the start of the game, and that will define how the rest of the campaign plays out. There’s a campaign map with all the regions of France, and players can see which faction is in control of each. Obviously, the main goal is to unite the entirety of France under your faction.

Recommended Videos

To do this, the player calls for votes at a Convention and aims to garner enough political favor to pass whatever policies they want. In my hands-off preview, the developers got the Convention to approve the confiscation of private property. Players will sometimes have to get their hands dirty to expand their influence and acquire territory. To do so, they’ll partake in turn-based battles on hexagonal grid maps.

Creative Director Jongwoo Kim cites Fire Emblem as a major influence on this strategic gameplay, and I could see that in the rock-paper-scissors style of unit strengths and weaknesses and in how Bonaparte shows little close-up snippets of units fighting during a battle. This is also where the mechs come into play, essentially serving as powerful hero units. Kim explains that the team added this steampunk wrinkle to Bonaparte’s alt-history world because it made more sense for the game’s hero units.

“In a lot of fantasy games, we see that these heroes that are as strong as 1,000 men and whatnot personalized into a single hero unit … that is a lot harder to do with settings that are closer to the modern day and less fantastical,” Kim explained during the preview event. “What we found interesting was the amount of research into heat- and steam-related technologies that was happening contemporary to the events of the French Revolution … that allowed us to bridge that sense of a heroic representation of key figures.”

A mech prepares to attack in Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution.
Studio Imugi

Bonaparte definitely looks a lot less intimidating than other grand strategy games like Crusader Kings III, but it seems like it will deliver the same sense of satisfaction as players slowly see their territory and influence expand. It should appeal to fans of the history surrounding the French Revolution while also appealing to those who enjoy mecha and steampunk stories. Heading into next year, Bonaparte is an approachable strategy game from a fledgling studio that I’m looking forward to going hands-on with eventually.

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution will enter early access on PC sometime in early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Nightdive is taking on this 2002 cult classic for its next remaster
A character using a flamethrower on a Thing alien in The Thing remaster,

Nightdive Studios has made a name for itself for remasters and remakes of retro games, and it's announced its next project: a remaster of The Thing from 2002.

In an announcement during IGN Live on Friday, Nightdive revealed that the game will feature some modern features, including antialiasing, 4K resolution, and will be playable in up to 120 frames per second. While the content still appears to be the same (minus some new achievements), The Thing: Remastered will also have new dynamic lighting and improved models and textures.

Read more
Volgarr the Viking 2 will take you back to your Ghosts ‘n Goblins days
A viking slashes a tree in Volgarr the Viking 2.

Developer Digital Eclipse is working on a surprising project: Volgarr the Viking 2. The 2D retro sequel will launch on August 6 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The news is an out of left field reveal. The first Volgarr the Viking game released in 2013 and was made as an ode to 1080s classics like Ghosts 'n Goblins. Despite being a small release, it sold over 1 million copies over the past decade. As revealed during today's Guerrilla Collective stream, the series is coming back with a new sequel by Digital Eclipse, the team behind this year's Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

Read more
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail takes cues from Mesoamerican culture and Dragonball
FFXIV Dawntrail, Erenville looking out on the front of a sailboat

Starting a new story arc from scratch in a video game that’s been running for over a decade is a tall order -- and it’s one that Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion sets out to accomplish.

Setting sail westward and looking to the continent of Tural, the Warrior of Light and their companions seek to help Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar, in a contest for the right to rule the land of Tural. Dawntrail, which is set to launch on July 2 (and June 28 for those who preorder) sets the stage for political intrigue, exploration of a civilization unknown to us, and much more.

Read more