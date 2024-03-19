 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox Game Pass gets its first Activision Blizzard game very soon

Tomas Franzese
By
A Diablo IV screenshot
Activision Blizzard

Microsoft unveiled the batch of titles coming to its gaming subscription service throughout the back half of March. Quite a few awesome titles are making their way to the service, but by far, the most notable addition is Diablo IV, the first Activision Blizzard game being made available on Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV was released in June 2023, just a few months before Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the latest entry in a long-running isometric RPG series, and it retains the same engaging dungeon design, deep progression systems, and captivating loot loop that makes games in this franchise special. People have been wondering when Activision Blizzard games would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the months since the acquisition process was completed, and Diablo IV was finally confirmed to be coming to the service on March 28 last month.

Recommended Videos

Now, the floodgates are open, and any Activision Blizzard title seems like fair game for Microsoft’s subscription service. Diablo IV isn’t the only highlight of this batch. Fans of the spooky side of Diablo should check out Supermassive Games’ The Quarry or Flying Wild Hog’s Evil West. If you’re looking for something more family-friendly, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged offers up a good time. These are all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass between March 20 and April 2:

  • The Quarry – March 20
  • Evil West – March 21
  • Terra Invicta – March 26
  • Diablo IV – March 28
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – March 28
  • Open Roads – March 28
  • Ark: Survival Ascended – April 1
  • F1 23 – April 2
  • Superhot – Mind Control Delete – April 2

As for what’s leaving this month, Hot Wheels Unleashed and MLB The Show 23 are going away so their successors can take their place in the game catalog. Rhythm RPG Infinite Guitars will also leave the service on March 31.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Try one of gaming’s best trilogies before it leaves Xbox Game Pass next week
Hitman 3 Dubai level.

Xbox Game Pass might not be losing a lot of games at the end of January, but the most significant loss is a big one. On January 31, the subscription service is losing Hitman: World of Assassination, which is one of the best stealth gaming experiences out there. Technically, it is a collection of three games’ worth of content, plus an excellent roguelike mode.

Few games can make you feel as clever or as idiotic as IO Interactive’s Hitman games, so World of Assassination is a must-play if you enjoy stealth gameplay and want to see those mechanics explored to their fullest. While the base games are short enough to blaze through in a few sittings, there's way more content here than you could reasonably get through in a week. You better get cracking if you want to try it without paying for the full package.

Read more
You need to try this new, adrenaline-fueled Xbox Game Pass highlight
A ball zips up a ramp in Go Mecha Ball.

It's going to be a busy year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The subscription service is expected to get an influx of high-profile games in 2024. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed are leading the charge, and there's a good chance that we'll see a lot of Activision Blizzard games on the service soon. What's always more exciting to me, though, are the games I've never heard of. Some of my favorite Game Pass titles over the year have been left-field indies that I learned about the very day they launched. Call them pleasant surprises.

Xbox Game Pass is already getting one of those games this week. Go Mecha Ball is a new roguelike, twin-stick shooter hybrid that launches on January 25 for both PC and Xbox Game Pass. It's a wildly creative little action game that makes it the kind of Game Pass curiosity that keeps me subscribed to the service.

Read more
Persona 3 Reload leads a surprisingly strong batch of Xbox Game Pass additions
A character uses a bow and arrow in Persona 3 Reload.

Microsoft unveiled the next batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles, which are dropping between January 18 and February 8. Of the seven new titles coming to the video game subscription service over that time span, four are new games being added on the day of their release. The most noteworthy of those games is Persona 3 Reload, Atlus' highly anticipated remake of an RPG classic.

Persona 3 was first released for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2006 and came to North America just a year later. While its sequels would go on to garner a bit more immediate acclaim, Persona 3 provided the solid foundation that they all built on. It is darker than those future entries, though, as you'll go from living your life as a Japanese teenager to shooting a gun at your own head to summon a Persona in stylish turn-based battles. Persona 3 is considered one of the best RPGs of its generation, and this remake brings the experience to modern platforms with a visual overhaul that makes it look more like Persona 5.

Read more