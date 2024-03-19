Xbox Game Pass gets its first Activision Blizzard game very soon

Microsoft unveiled the batch of titles coming to its gaming subscription service throughout the back half of March. Quite a few awesome titles are making their way to the service, but by far, the most notable addition is Diablo IV, the first Activision Blizzard game being made available on Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV was released in June 2023, just a few months before Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the latest entry in a long-running isometric RPG series, and it retains the same engaging dungeon design, deep progression systems, and captivating loot loop that makes games in this franchise special. People have been wondering when Activision Blizzard games would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the months since the acquisition process was completed, and Diablo IV was finally confirmed to be coming to the service on March 28 last month.

Now, the floodgates are open, and any Activision Blizzard title seems like fair game for Microsoft’s subscription service. Diablo IV isn’t the only highlight of this batch. Fans of the spooky side of Diablo should check out Supermassive Games’ The Quarry or Flying Wild Hog’s Evil West. If you’re looking for something more family-friendly, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged offers up a good time. These are all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass between March 20 and April 2:

The Quarry – March 20

Evil West – March 21

Terra Invicta – March 26

Diablo IV – March 28

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – March 28

Open Roads – March 28

Ark: Survival Ascended – April 1

F1 23 – April 2

Superhot – Mind Control Delete – April 2

As for what’s leaving this month, Hot Wheels Unleashed and MLB The Show 23 are going away so their successors can take their place in the game catalog. Rhythm RPG Infinite Guitars will also leave the service on March 31.

