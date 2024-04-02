We’ve learned what games will come to Xbox Game Pass over the first half of this April, and leading the batch is Lego 2K Drive, a Lego racing game that’s a solid alternative to the Forza Horizon games that are also available on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Lego 2K Drive was released in May 2023 and is an enjoyable racing game where players can build their own Lego vehicles and race throughout several open worlds. It found the middle ground between the likes of Mario Kart and Forza Horizon and thrives in that space, even if the microtransactions can be a little aggressive for a game aimed at children. Playground Games has not yet confirmed if another Forza Horizon game is in the works at this time, so Xbox fans can play this game to fill that void until a new one is announced.

Other notable additions include the solid indie title Lil Gator Game and Harold Halibut, a claymation adventure game 14 years in the making. Here’s the full list of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass between today, April 2, and April 16, in chronological order.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete — April 2

Lego 2K Drive — April 3

Lil Gator Game — April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour — April 4

Kona — April 9

Botany Manor — April 9

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — April 11

Harold Halibut — April 16

As usual, some games will also leave Xbox Game Pass mid-month. The biggest loss happening on April 15 is Back 4 Blood, a fun Left 4 Dead spiritual successor from Turtle Rock Studios and WB Games. This is the full list of games leaving the service on April 15:

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

