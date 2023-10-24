 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Check out this fantastic horror game before it leaves Xbox Game Pass next week

Carli Velocci
By

Grief can be unexplainable. I lost my grandfather a few years ago, and after his cremation, my family and I went back to his house and argued a bit about who would be sleeping in his bed. The bedroom was the same as before he passed, but there seemed to be a weird hole on the side of the bed where he used to sleep. It was like a shadow hovering just above the sheets. He was both there and not, and it was tough to put into words, even with others in the house.

This is the sensation that Signalis pulls off so well. The 2022 sci-fi horror game, developed by rose-engine, puts heavy and indescribable emotions into words. It uses themes from classic horror like The King in Yellow and H.P. Lovecraft to tell a wholly unique story about love, loss, totalitarianism, the power of memory, and, most importantly, the profound effects of loneliness and grief. All of this is wrapped in a familiar package, inspired by third-person PS1-era horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. While it’s currently free to play on Xbox Game Pass, it’s set to leave the service on October 31, so now is the best time to try it.

Recommended Videos

Cerebral horror

You play as Elster, a “Replika” android who wakes up from cryo-sleep on an abandoned shuttle with one thought: to find Ariane, your human partner. From the beginning of the game, it feels like something is missing. The isometric perspective adds to the feeling that something is always lurking just off-screen. And because you’re in abandoned locations with finicky electricity, the edges of your view are coated in shadow. Just out of sight might be a locked room or another Replika, most of which have degenerated into monsters. You’ll have to wander around all these facilities, uncovering the keys you need to move on and find the written logs and secrets that’ll unlock your memories.

A cutaway screen in Signalis, where the protagonist is silhouetted against a red background.
rose-engine via Steam

As Elster explores the world she’s woken up in, we learn about the fascist colonialist society that is now occupying the planet and the horrible tragedy that befell them. However, the story also looks into the connections we can make, both with the souls around us and the systems that (sometimes literally) build us. Despite Elster being an android, she managed to form a bond with the human Ariane. Through looking into her partner’s backstory, she learns that even in the middle of an authoritarian state, she managed to grow close with other people and form deep relationships with banned art.

Related

I don’t want to go too deeply into the story, although I don’t think I could’ve done it properly here anyway. Signalis is only around nine to 10 hours long if you just complete the story, but it packs so much into its relatively short runtime. This world feels expansive, despite the story taking place on a barren rock, and yet still familiar.

And that’s not even thinking about its inspirations, which Signals wears so proudly on its sleeve. Beyond its obvious roots in retro horror, complete with a restrictive inventory system, ridiculously dense puzzles, twitchy enemies, and a save menu straight out of Silent Hill, it also evokes some of the most important works from the gothic horror genre. Robert W. Chambers’s The King in Yellow appears multiple times throughout the game, and it even begins with a quote from H.P. Lovecraft’s The Festival. It can also trace its roots to Japanese sci-fi like Ghost in the Shell and two specific classic paintings: The Shore of Oblivion by Eugen Bracht and Isle of the Dead by Arnold Böcklin.

It’s definitely a lot, but rose-engine can somehow blend all of these anachronistic influences for something new. Sure, there are a billion stories these days about trauma and grief, and Signalis still successfully uses the images you know to create a sense of profound emptiness that I haven’t experienced in a game since Silent Hill 2.

This might not be exactly what you’re looking for this Halloween. There are a lot of kinds of horror games to play this time of year, and spooky season tends to lean more towards the fun side of the genre than the existential, eldritch side, but Signalis is absolutely worth your time. It’s one of the most genuine representations of grief and a reminder that despite the horrors of the universe, there is room for connection.

Signalis is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles, and cloud until October 31.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Final Xbox Live Gold games include a free hidden gem worth downloading
Blue Fire's main character runs on a wall.

Microsoft revealed the final two games that will be available for free as part of the Games with Gold program for Xbox Live Gold. The service isn't really going out with a bang, but one of the games is a solid Souls-inspired indie platformer that's worth a download as Games with Gold's swan song.

The two games Microsoft will give away are Level 91 Entertainment's Inertial Drift and Robi Studios' Blue Fire. Inertial Drift is a vibrant, neon-infused arcade racer with unique twin-stick controls that players have to master in order to steer and drift properly. Racing game fans should get a kick out of it, but the game to really care about in this final batch is Blue Fire.
Blue Fire is a 3D platformer, but it takes more inspiration from the likes of Dark Souls and Hollow Knight than Super Mario 64. While it's a pretty fast-paced platformer with a satisfying dash move at its core, it makes players platform through pretty dark and moody settings that interconnect like Dark Souls areas do. The game also sometimes places emphasis on combat, which is usually a bad sign in platformers, fights can actually sometimes be pretty tough and satisfying in Blue Fire.  

Read more
5 underrated Xbox Game Pass games you should play while you still can
Mimi paddles down a river in a kayak in Dordogne.

Whenever new titles get added to Xbox Game Pass, only a handful of games make a splash. Day one releases like Starfield are always guaranteed to get subscribers logging in, but smaller titles tend to fly under the radar. That's especially the case when it comes to indies that aren't considered "game of the year" material, but probably should be. There's a wealth of inventive, groundbreaking titles at your fingertips -- though sometimes they can disappear from the service before you even realize they were there at all.

If you need help finding something new to dig into, I've got some recommendations. The service is loaded with indie standouts that you may have skimmed over while scrolling through your library. Next time you need something new to play, consider checking one of these games out.
Dordogne

Read more
Your Xbox Live Gold subscription will turn into Xbox Game Pass Core this September
Xbox Game Pass Core's logo over a library of games.

Microsoft finally made the decision to move on from its monthly online-access subscription service Xbox Live Gold. On September 14, Xbox Live Gold will transform into Xbox Game Pass Core, with current Gold subscribers automatically gaining a Game Pass Core subscription.

An Xbox Live subscription tied to online play has existed in some form since Xbox Live launched in 2002, but Xbox Live Gold as we now know it truly came into form in July 2013 when Microsoft started the Games with Gold program that gave subscribers free games each month in addition to that online access. Although Microsoft rolled back some online restrictions in 2021, Games with Gold continues to this day. That will all end when Game Pass Core launches.

Read more