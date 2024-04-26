 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 great Xbox Game Pass titles you should try this weekend (April 26-28)

Tomas Franzese
By
The current gen version of Fallout 4.
Bethesda

This has been a pretty busy week for new releases, with the likes of Another Crab’s Treasure, Stellar Blade, Sand Land, and more coming out. Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s video game subscription service, has also had quite a busy week. Three games in particular stand out as must-plays this weekend for those who want to delve a bit further into the service rather than spend money on a new game.

One is an excellent single-player Star Wars game from 2023 that you might have missed because of how busy last year was for big releases. Another is a new real-time strategy game that earned buzz on Steam in the lead-up to its release. Finally, there’s a Bethesda Game Studios classic that just received an Xbox Series X update that you can experience free of charge via Game Pass. If you’re looking for a new game to start this weekend, but don’t feel like buying something new, give any of these a try.

Recommended Videos

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cal Kestis wielding his blue lightsaber and carrying BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Respawn Entertainment / EA

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the second in what’s being set up as a trilogy of single-player action-adventure games from Respawn Entertainment. It follows the adventures of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan trying to survive as the Empire dominates the galaxy between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It goes bigger and better than its predecessor, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as it has larger areas to explore, more abilities, and ambitious set pieces.

Related

On top of all that, it tells an emotional story about the trauma survivors of terrible events face and how grief can create feelings of obligation that can hurt our personal lives. In an era where new Star Wars content is a mixed bag, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a bright spot. Publisher EA added this game to its EA Play service, and because EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those who are subscribed to Game Pass’ highest tier can now check out this game across PC and console.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s also available on PlayStation 5.

Manor Lords

A humble village in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

A passion project made by a single person over the course of seven years, Manor Lords was one of this week’s day-one Xbox Game Pass releases. It’s a medieval real-time strategy/city-builder hybrid game where players start by building up a small settlement, but eventually exert influence over entire regions. They can engage in large-scale battles in an attempt to become the dominant lord of the land.

This is an early access game, so some features are missing, but it still has very solid bones that should make it appeal to fans of games like Age of Empires. There’s something inherently satisfying about this kind of game as players can see how your settlements and units grow and get more powerful as they expand. It’s not casual friendly and locked to just PC Game Pass at this time, but if this kind of game sounds very appealing to you, I wholeheartedly recommend checking out Manor Lords.

Manor Lords is currently available in early access on PC.

Fallout 4

New Fallout 4 Creation Club mod content coming with the Xbox Series X and PS5 launch.
Bethesda Game Studios

Although there wasn’t a new Fallout video game ready to release alongside Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV show this month, Bethesda did release a current-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 on April 25. This update created an Xbox Series X/S native version of Fallout 4 that came with additional bug fixes, as well as performance and quality modes that let players improve the frame rate or display resolution of the experience. This all gives you the perfect excuse to check out this 2015 postapocalyptic RPG.

The game itself is an in-depth RPG about a vault dweller looking for their child, who was kidnapped while they were in cryostasis in Vault 111. Players are let loose into the American wasteland around Boston, and thoroughly explore it as they search for their child, complete a lot of quests, meet a variety of wacky characters, and use all the junk they find to build settlements. Although its dialogue system is lacking, this is still a very entertaining RPG adventure that will satiate your appetite for more Fallout content after watching the TV show.

Fallout 4 (and its current-gen upgrades) are not just available on PC and Xbox Series X/S through Xbox Game Pass, but on PS5 via PlayStation Plus Extra as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Xbox Game Pass kicks off 2024 by adding an all-time great remake
Mr.X pulling open a door in Resident Evil 2.

The new year has just begun, and Microsoft has announced the first group of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year. Throughout the first half of January, Microsoft's game subscription service is set to receive eight new games. Most notably, Capcom's excellent Resident Evil 2 remake from 2019 joins Xbox Game Pass on January 16.

First released nearly five years ago on January 25, 2019, Resident Evil 2 set a new standard for horror remakes. It completely reimagined the original fixed-camera PlayStation 1 horror game as a tense third-person shooter with an intimate over-the-shoulder camera, while still retaining the core elements that made the original great. The influence of Resident Evil 2's remake can be felt not just in subsequent Resident Evil games, but in titles from other developers, like Alan Wake 2, Dead Space, and the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake.

Read more
2023 set an incredibly high bar for video game sequels
A screenshot from The Story So Far in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

It's not an overstatements to say that 2023 was one of the best years for video game sequels ever.

Simply looking at The Game Awards 2023’s Game of the Year nominations, all of which are titles from preexisting series, proves that. It’s not just that we received a lot of new video game sequels in 2023; that happens every year. No, what makes the game sequels of 2023 stand out is how many of them impressively build upon what came before. From Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to Baldur’s Gate 3, these follow-ups all looked at their predecessor, identified the weaker aspects, and directly addressed those issues.

Read more
One of Game Pass’ best titles leaves PC on August 15 and you don’t want to miss it
Death Stranding

While Xbox Game Pass frequently adds new games to its library, some titles do leave the service every fifteen days. Sometimes, those games are fantastic and PC Game Pass will lose a heavy hitter on August 15: Death Stranding. If you aren't familiar with this game, it, ironically, is a PlayStation console exclusive that's part of Microsoft's subscription service only on PC. Death Stranding first released on PS4 in November 2019 and tells a story about a man who is trying to reconnect a post-apocalyptic while dealing with lots of supernatural threats along the way.

It didn't come to PC until July 2020, before that was followed by Death Stranding: Director's Cut for PC and PS5 in the following years. The version of the game that's available through Xbox Game Pass is based on the July 2020 PC release, although it only came to PC Game Pass in August 2022. After a year on Microsoft's subscription service, the deal is up, and it's going to leave on August 15. Death Stranding is a game with a very compelling and socially relevant story and gameplay not quite like anything out there, so Game Pass subscribers who haven't tried this game yet need to before it leaves the service soon. 
It's all connected
Death Stranding follows the journey of Sam Porter Bridges, the adopted son of the President of the United Cities of America, as he attempts to reconnect what's left of America with a Chiral Network and save his sister. Of course, this game has Kojima's signature eccentricity, as Sam also carries around and starts forming a deeper connection with a baby in a pod (called a BB) that helps him avoid deadly creatures called BTs and gives him visions of a mysterious figure played by Mads Mikkelsen. On that note, Death Stranding has a stacked Hollywood cast as it stars people like Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley and features characters modeled after Lindsay Wagner, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, and more. 
I'm not a huge fan of this game's melodramatic dialogue exchanges and arduous pacing that leaves a lot of the most interesting reveals for the end. Still, it undeniably has some prescient themes about how important connection is, something that became even more apparent and relevant in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Few video game writers can craft narratives that are as engaging and memorable as the ones in Hideo Kojima's games. Though what I like most about Death Stranding is its gameplay, which isn't quite like anything that came out before or since. 
For the most part, Death Stranding is a game about delivering packages. It initially seemed like a shocking change in style for the man behind the Metal Gear Solid series, but the connections become a bit clearer to me as I had to stealthily avoid BTs and saw the Metal Gear Solid V-level of freedom the game gives players in making deliveries. To maximize profits from deliveries, I have to balance all of the packages in Sam's possession, keeping a close eye on the terrain, and finding the best ways to get Sam to his destination without damaging much of the goods he's carrying.

Read more