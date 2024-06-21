 Skip to main content
Try these 3 Xbox Game Pass horror titles this weekend (June 21-23)

Issac stands tall in the Dead Space remake.
EA

Another weekend is upon us, and you’re probably wondering which Xbox Game Pass games you should spend some time with over the next couple of days. Although Halloween is still several months away, the release of a new horror game this week means that I’m recommending some spooky titles from the Xbox Game Pass catalog this time around.

Of course, my first recommendation is that new game, which is developed by Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs developer The Chinese Room and is set on an oil rig. Once you beat that, I recommend you check out EA Motive’s remake of a sci-fi horror game classic, as well as a newer title from Striking Distance Studio that was inspired by that same game.

Still Wakes the Deep

A twisted oil rig in Still Wakes the Deep.
Secret Mode

The Chinese Room is known for games like Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and it finally returned to the horror genre this week with the release of Still Wakes the Deep. It’s a Lovecraftian horror game set on a Scottish oil rig in the 1970s. The unique setting gives it a unique feel, making Still Wakes the Deep a prime example of how a striking setting can help make or break a game.

For fans of first-person horror games, it offers plenty of tense moments and scares, too. Even if you tend to not enjoy scary video games, Still Wakes the Deep has a Story Mode mode that decreases the likelihood of players dying to make it a little more approachable. It only takes around six to eight hours to beat this game, so you should be able to fit a full playthrough in this weekend.

Still Wakes the Deep is available through Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Series X/S, but is out on PlayStation 5 as well.

Dead Space

Issac Clarke exploring ruins in Dead Space Remake.
EA

2008’s Dead Space set a lot of standards for modern horror games with how it never took the camera off the player, featured gory fights against alien monsters, and found ways to make all the most necessary user interface elements diegetic within the game’s world. While you can play the Xbox 360 original through EA Play with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, I’m specifically recommending EA Motive’s Dead Space remake which launched last January.

For the most part, it’s the same game as that 2008 classic; it just has the polished controls and generous visuals of a current-gen video game. Dead Space’s deft balance of action and horror works just as well now as it did over 15 years ago, and EA Motive’s work is a masterclass in how to make a faithful remake. If you’re a horror game fan and somehow have never played Dead Space, give the remake a shot this weekend.

The remake of Dead Space is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the cloud via EA Play. It’s also on PS5.

The Callisto Protocol

Jacob Lee with Jupiter in the background in The Callisto Protocol.
Krafton

If you enjoyed Dead Space and are looking for other games like it, I’d recommend The Callisto Protocol. This game was made by some of the developers who worked on the original Dead Space at Striking Distance Studios. Although it’s not as refined a horror experience, I still find The Callisto Protocol entertaining enough and love its setting: a high-security prison on one of the moons of Jupiter.

The Callisto Protocol is one of the best-looking games on this generation of consoles and features solid central performances from Josh Duhamel, Karen Fukuhara, and Sam Witwer. Controls for its melee combat take some getting used to, but it also leads to some grotesque battles against horrifying monsters. Now that it’s on a subscription service and not a full-priced new release, I think The Callisto Protocol is worth the time of horror fans.

Like with the other games I’ve recommended, the PC and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Callisto Protocol are on Xbox Game Pass, while a PS5 version of the game is available for purchase separately on PS5.

