3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (June 28-30)

This June has been quite a busy one for Xbox as it unveiled a variety of exciting new titles at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month. Comparatively, this month’s Xbox Game Pass additions were quieter than some other months, but several worthwhile games still came to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service this June. Three in particular stand out to me.

One is a fantastic throwback RPG that’s in the HD-2D style that Square Enix is using for the Dragon Quest III remake. After that, I’m recommending an indie platformer centered around digging that’s one of the best games in the wider SteamWorld franchise. Finally, for the sports fans out there, EA Sports’ latest soccer game just got added to Xbox Game Pass in the middle of UEFA Euro 2024.

Octopath Traveler 2

Square Enix makes plenty of big-budget AAA role-playing games still, but my favorites from them recently have been the smaller-scale ones. These typically sport an art style called HD-2D that emulates the pixel art look of SNES classics but uses more modern lighting features. The first game to feature this aesthetic was 2018’s Octopath Traveler, which is also now on Xbox Game Pass. I’m recommending its sequel, Octopath Traveler 2, which launched in 2023 and came to Xbox Game Pass alongside its predecessor earlier this month.

It’s a classic turn-based RPG where the main hook is that players can start their adventure as one of eight different characters. Each has a unique introduction, storyline, and path action they can use to interact with NPCs. Who players choose to start with and recruit thereafter has a large impact on the game. As a sequel, Octopath Traveler 2 builds upon what made the original great with stronger writing, deeper interactions between party members, more reactive NPCs and questlines, and the ability to increase the speed at which the turn-based battles play out. Any RPG fan on Xbox needs to download it and give at least one character introduction from this game a chance this weekend.

Octopath Traveler 2 is available through Xbox Game Pass across PC, console, and cloud. It’s also available on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

SteamWorld Dig 2

For those who enjoy a good indie game, SteamWorld Dig 2 offers up a good time on Xbox Game Pass. It’s a Metroidvania but doesn’t inherently feel like one as its unique hook is that players are digging through an underground mine as they search for a robot friend named Rusty. Players can find resources while digging and use those to upgrade their abilities, giving them the tools to explore farther and progress over time. I played this game back when it launched on Nintendo Switch in 2017 and remember it fondly.

Similarly to Octopath Traveler, you have the option to play this sequel or its predecessor through Xbox Game Pass, as they both got added recently. While a couple of story elements might be a bit confusing, the core gameplay loop and a higher level of polish displayed in SteamWorld Dig 2 are enough for me to recommend that you jump right into that one. Then you can go play SteamWorld Dig and even the city-builder spinoff SteamWorld Build, which are also on this subscription service, if you have a good time with SteamWorld Dig 2.

The PC and Xbox One versions of SteamWorld Dig 2 are available through Xbox Game Pass. It’s also on Mac, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PlayStation Vita.

EA Sports FC 24

Although EA no longer has the rights to the FIFA name, it’s still making simulation sports games about soccer (or football, depending on where you’re from). Its latest soccer game is called EA Sports FC 24 and boasts improved animations and a “PlayStyles” system that makes individual players on the field feel more unique. If you’ve played a FIFA game before, you’ll know exactly what to expect.

If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA Sports FC 24’s addition to EA Play means you’ll get access to it as well. This is a fitting time for EA Sports FC 24 to come to Xbox Game Pass and for you to check it out because the UEFA Euro 2024 championship is currently going on in Europe. EA Sports FC 24 has a whole mode dedicated to this event, which comes with its own unique challenges, menu presentation, and commentary.

EA Sports FC 24 is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across console, PC, and cloud. It’s also on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.