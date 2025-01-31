 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

What new games we’re playing this weekend (January 31-February 2)

By
Ryu attacks bugs in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.
Koei Tecmo

It’s been a long month, but we’ve finally reached January’s end. That marks the end of a slow start to the video game year ahead of the busiest February in recent memory. In just a few weeks, you’ll be able to play Civilization 7, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Rift of the Necrodancer, and more. But before you get to all those, there are still a few neat January releases worth checking out. From the latest entry in the Sniper Elite series to a new Game Pass addition that’s getting buzz, this is what I’ll personally be dipping into this weekend.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Last week, Xbox gave us our first big surprise of 2025 — and it was a good one. Ninja Gaiden 2 Black revives a 2008 Xbox classic by giving it an Unreal Engine facelift. It’s a bit of an appetizer for Ninja Gaiden 4, which is set to release later this year, so that’s as good an excuse as any to revisit a truly unique action game from a different era. Ninja Gaiden 2 doesn’t play like a modern action game. It’s an unrelentingly difficult game that will kick your butt if you don’t learn how to properly block and counter attacks. While you may find it a bit dated thanks to its unruly camera, it’s a great little blast for the past that’ll remind you of just how distinct action games used to be before studios doubled down on consistent, repeatable formulas.

Recommended Videos

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related

Sniper Elite: Resistance

If you’ve never played a Sniper Elite game before, Resistance is as good a place as any to start. The latest entry in Rebellion’s shooter is essentially Sniper Elite 6 in everything but name. It’s a strong collection of World War 2 set pieces that have players infiltrating Nazi operations and gunning down fascists through tense stealth action. While I’ve already finished up the campaign, I’m looking forward to diving into its suite of multiplayer modes, taking out other players in death matches or maybe even invading other people’s campaigns and making their lives a little harder. If you just feel like beating up some Nazis this weekend, this is a good way to do it.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Teaser Trailer

The one benefit of being an Apple Arcade subscriber is that I occasionally get to say “I liked that game before it was cool” like a true hipster. I’m getting that chance this weekend thanks to Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, which just launched on Nintendo Switch and PC. The life sim is basically Animal Crossing with Sanrio characters, and that’s as charming as it sounds. You can fish, catch bugs, craft food, and even do a bit of open-world exploration along the way. While it’s not as grand in scope as New Horizons (this was a mobile game first, after all), it’s a lighthearted delight that’s perfect for the Switch especially. I can’t wait to start a new file and see all my pals again.

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS via Apple Arcade.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
What’s new in August 2024: 7 upcoming games to play this month
Star Wars Outlaws key art that features Kay Vess.

As we approach the start of fall and the beginning of the holiday season, the number of high-profile games released begins to go up. The AAA games that want to beat other fall titles to the punch oftentimes come out in August, while several indie games launch as it's their last chance to get some time in the limelight before a crowded fall. Last year, August even brought us the release of eventual Game of the Year winner Baldur's Gate 3.

In 2024, plenty of noteworthy games are coming out as well. Seven in particular stand out to me as ones everyone should be keeping an eye on. I've included a more comprehensive list of the games launching this month at the end of the article as well.
Volgarr the Viking 2 (August 6)

Read more
Apple Arcade’s most popular game is coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC
Hello Kitty bakes food in a cafe in Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

Apple Arcade hit Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is coming to new platforms in 2025. The Animal Crossing-like life sim will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2025. It’ll be a timed console exclusive for Nintendo before coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 shortly after.

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is Apple Arcade’s most popular game, Arcade Senior Director Alex Rofman told me in an interview earlier this year. The iOS game takes the basic concept of Animal Crossing and adds in popular Sanrio characters. That experience has only been available to Apple Arcade subscribers for the past year, but it’ll soon make its way to more platforms.

Read more
What’s new in February: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and more upcoming games
Cait Sith dances in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

This year kicked off with some gaming heavy hitters, and that momentum looks like it’ll carry over into February. This month is shaping up to be one full of long-awaited remakes, ambitious multiplayer games, experimental indies, and more. As this may end up being one of the most packed months of the year when it comes to game launches, you’re probably wondering which of the games are worth checking out the most.

Out of all of next month’s game launches that we currently know about, we’ve highlighted seven upcoming games that are worth keeping an eye on. If you’re a fan of RPGs or games with multiplayer elements, you certainly have a lot to look forward to in February.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink (February 1)

Read more