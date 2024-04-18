 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming this year and it’s twice as big as the original

Tomas Franzese
By
Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Deep Silver

Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver finally announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to a popular 2018 RPG that gained notoriety for grounding itself in a realistic medieval world.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues to follow the story of Henry, once again portrayed by Tom McKay, who is still seeking revenge after the murder of his family. Warhorse says this sequel features over five hours of cutscenes and an open-world that’s two times bigger than the original’s.

Recommended Videos

In a presentation Digital Trends attended prior to this announcement, Warhorse Studios confirmed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will feature a photo mode, so players will be able to take in-game screenshots of its beautiful CryEngine-powered medieval Bohemian landscapes and the city of Kuttenberg.

Related

When it comes to gameplay, the intricate first-person sword combat of the original returns, with the positioning of strikes and blocks being just as important as how swiftly the player can land blows on their opponent. There’s also a new crossbow and firearm weapons that give players more ranged options in a fight. In true RPG fashion, players will have a lot of choices in how to shape Henry, not just through dialogue, but in gameplay as well. The game and its NPCs will remember player actions, so expect to have a harder time if you gain a reputation as a thief.

Combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
Deep Silver

Jan Volta returns as the game’s composer, with the reveal video giving us a taste of some of the beautiful-sounding orchestral soundtrack. Daniel Vávra, Warhorse Studios’ founder, who has previously garnered criticism for his support of Gamergate, is returning for this sequel as creative director. In the video debuting the game, Vávra says he worked with 250 developers over the course of six years to make what he describes as “the ultimate medieval RPG adventure.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes could be one of 2024’s best and boldest games
A character stands in front of a cracked mirror in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

If you’ve been following indie publisher Annapurna Interactive over the last two years, you might be familiar with Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. The new project from Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo has gotten a spotlight at a handful of live-stream showcases since 2022, with trailers teasing its eerie tone and puzzling world. While we’ve known those details for a while, there’s still one burning question that remains: What the hell is it?

After a long wait, I finally have the answer to that question. Annapurna Interactive lifted the lid on the mysterious game, giving me unrestricted access to a full PC build of it. Though I’m still making my way through its puzzle-filled haunted hotel, I’ve played enough to get a good sense of what Simogo is delivering. I’ve also played enough to say, with confidence, that Lorelei and the Laser Eyes might just be one of 2024’s boldest and best games.
Puzzle-box horror
Though Lorelei and the Laser Eyes seems totally foreign when first glancing at its striking black-and-white art style, it's actually fairly easy to explain. It’s essentially a 1990s horror game with all the combat removed. My journey begins when I arrive at a creepy hotel where I’ll be helping an eccentric Italian auteur film his latest avant-garde masterpiece. There’s a lot of story there, doled out through scattered writing and occasional cutscene breaks, but the bulk of my time is spent solving the hotel.

Read more
PlayStation trophies are finally coming to PC with new overlay
The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is arriving on PC on May 16, and it's coming with a new PlayStation overlay. This will allow PC players to log in or create a PlayStation account and access many features found on the console, including earning trophies.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut's PC release will be the first PlayStation game that implements the PlayStation overlay feature. This optional screen can be accessed through an in-game menu or keyboard shortcut to view your existing friends list, trophies, settings, and profile. This will be the first game in which PC players can earn PlayStation Trophies in addition to Steam and Epic Games Achievements.

Read more
The best cozy games
Riding in a boat with Kapp'n in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In a world where so many games send you on missions with tense action and high stakes, sometimes it's nice to just sit back and relax a bit. That's where the cozy genre comes in with calming exploration, crafting, and decorating that give you a sense of purpose without all of the stress that comes from more action-oriented games. If that's what you're after, look no further, as we've compiled a list of what we consider to be the best cozy games you can play right now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Read more