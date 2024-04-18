Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver finally announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to a popular 2018 RPG that gained notoriety for grounding itself in a realistic medieval world.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues to follow the story of Henry, once again portrayed by Tom McKay, who is still seeking revenge after the murder of his family. Warhorse says this sequel features over five hours of cutscenes and an open-world that’s two times bigger than the original’s.

In a presentation Digital Trends attended prior to this announcement, Warhorse Studios confirmed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will feature a photo mode, so players will be able to take in-game screenshots of its beautiful CryEngine-powered medieval Bohemian landscapes and the city of Kuttenberg.

When it comes to gameplay, the intricate first-person sword combat of the original returns, with the positioning of strikes and blocks being just as important as how swiftly the player can land blows on their opponent. There’s also a new crossbow and firearm weapons that give players more ranged options in a fight. In true RPG fashion, players will have a lot of choices in how to shape Henry, not just through dialogue, but in gameplay as well. The game and its NPCs will remember player actions, so expect to have a harder time if you gain a reputation as a thief.

Jan Volta returns as the game’s composer, with the reveal video giving us a taste of some of the beautiful-sounding orchestral soundtrack. Daniel Vávra, Warhorse Studios’ founder, who has previously garnered criticism for his support of Gamergate, is returning for this sequel as creative director. In the video debuting the game, Vávra says he worked with 250 developers over the course of six years to make what he describes as “the ultimate medieval RPG adventure.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2024.

