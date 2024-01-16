 Skip to main content
Frostpunk 2 will come to PC Game Pass when it launches this year

Tomas Franzese
By
A city in Frostpunk 2.
11 bit Studios

11bit Studios confirmed that Frostpunk 2 will be released on PC sometime during the first half of 2024 and will be on Game Pass from day one alongside the first full gameplay reveal for the highly anticipated survival city-builder.

The new gameplay trailer for Frostpunk 2 is just over two minutes long and gives the public a first look at the game’s city-managing mechanics. Frostpunk 2’s gameplay significantly departs from its predecessor in some ways, as it’s more focused on the macro management of a city that’s survived an apocalypse rather than the micromanaging of resources for basic survival. After getting an extended hands-off look at Frostpunk 2 in action last year, I said it “scales its challenges and gameplay systems up while also holding on to the ethical dilemmas and emphasis on consequences that made the original so great (and depressing.).”

Frostpunk 2 | Official Gameplay Trailer

Now that it has shown gameplay, 11 bit Studios is also giving players a better idea of when and where they will finally be able to play Frostpunk 2. It will launch first on PC sometime in “the first half of 2024” before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at a later date. From the day it releases, 11 bit Studios says Frostpunk 2 will be included in PC Game Pass; it’ll also be available to purchase on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also expect the console version of this game to enter the service when it finally comes out.

If you’re interested in Frostpunk 2 but aren’t sure if you’d want to pay full price for it right away, you can give it a shot without any risk if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. 11 bit Studios also teased with this announcement that “further Game Pass additions from 11 bit studios portfolio are set to be unveiled at a later date.”

