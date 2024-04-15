 Skip to main content
Smite 2 Founder’s Editions available now, closed alpha coming in May

Billy Givens
By
A lineup of gods in Smite 2.
Hi-Rez Studios

Smite 2 Founder’s Editions are now available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC — but there’s a catch: the game won’t be playable until its first closed alpha weekend next month.

Smite 2 developer Titan Forge has confirmed that the MOBA’s first closed alpha weekend is coming sometime this May, and that the only way to access this early look at the game is by purchasing a Founder’s Edition, available starting today.

There are three Founder’s Editions from which to choose, with each tier providing additional in-game bonuses like skins and Ascension Passes, the latter of which will allow you to level up gods’ Mastery levels. Regardless of which version players opt for, they’ll gain full game access, all future Smite 2 gods, 2x Legacy Gems, and some unique badges. Those who find themselves on the fence can snag the standard Founder’s Edition for $30 and then upgrade to a higher tier later if they decide they’d like the extras.

Smite 2 Founders Packs breakdown
Titan Forge

Though Titan Forge hasn’t nailed down an exact date for the first closed alpha weekend yet, don’t fret if you miss its initial outing — the team is planning multiple alpha tests as the game barrels toward its open beta later this summer. However, it’s worth noting that the Cacodemon Ymir skin will only be obtainable for those who purchase a Founder’s Edition during this alpha testing period, so if that’s important to you, you’ll want to go ahead and pick one up early.

You can purchase Smite 2 Founder’s Edition now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC via Steam or Epic Games Store.

