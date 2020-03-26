  1. Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC sale makes the ultimate edition only $60

By

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 got a major price cut with 40% off on the Humble Store for the rest of March.

The regular edition of the Western open-world title is 20% off and is available at a markdown of $48 rather than $60. The discounts are even steeper for the other versions of the game, with the special edition offering 33% off at$54 rather than $80. The ultimate edition, which normally costs $100, is 40% off at $60. That brings the ultimate version down to the regular base game price.

The special edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 comes with a significant amount of additional content. Players will get bonus content for the story, including a bank robbery mission and an exclusive gang hideout. Other additions include a dappled black thoroughbred horse to ride, talisman and medallion gameplay bonuses, gameplay boosts, extra in-game cash, a Nuevo Paraiso gunslinger outfit, and additional weapons. The ultimate edition comes with all of that plus online bonuses such as more outfits, more weapons, rank bonuses, a black chestnut thoroughbred horse, and the survivor camp theme.

All the Red Dead Redemption 2 keys sold through the Humble Store are only redeemable through the Epic Games Store, though, so it won’t work on Steam.

Rockstar Games released the follow-up to Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, and a highly anticipated PC port arrived in November 2019 offering several upgrades from the console versions. Graphical additions include more realistic lighting, higher resolution shadows, and increased draw distance. Performance-wise, it can run at a 4K resolution with faster frame rates and has widescreen and multi-monitor support.

The open-world Western title released to near-universal acclaim upon launch from players and critics alike. It received high praise for its story, which followed Arthur Morgan and a young John Marston as the outlaws attempt to survive in the Wild West. An online multiplayer mode called Red Dead Online launched in May 2019 and is regularly updated with new content. Set a year prior to Red Dead Redemption 2‘s single-player mode, its story allows four players to join a posse and take on missions together.

