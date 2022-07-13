 Skip to main content
#RedDeadFuneral trends on Twitter as fans mourn loss of Red Dead Online

Cristina Alexander
By

#RedDeadFuneral is trending on Twitter as fans memorialize Red Dead Online, the multiplayer online expansion of Red Dead Redemption 2.

On July 13, 2021, Rockstar Games gave Red Dead Online fans new content with the Blood Money update. Since then, the community has waited patiently for more substantial updates, but received next to nothing. On Wednesday, fans declared the game deceased, inviting each other to log into the game to drink at Valentine and Blackwater Graveyard and post screenshots of their characters dressed in black and paying their respects to the game on social media.

RIP #RedDeadOnline
Forever in our hearts.#RedDeadFuneral pic.twitter.com/pSF296I1IU

&mdash; John M (@JohnM90GTA) July 13, 2022

I find quite fitting to be in an abandoned graveyard like Odd Fellow&#39;s rest as a tribute to the abandoned online @RedDeadRDC #RedDeadFuneral pic.twitter.com/zDAOvubfSU

&mdash; DSBM (🌚) (@DanielSantosBl2) July 13, 2022

July 13, Funeral Day⚰️
What a sick day, a bad day..
RIP🙏🏽🪦 #RedDeadFuneral #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/4QzB4kRsLr

&mdash; Baptiste Ghezzo (@BaptisteGhezzo) July 13, 2022

A beautiful game, ruined and abandoned because of greed. #RedDeadFuneral #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/EQO7dIJGl3

&mdash; The Mannis (@RazzMahTazzz) July 7, 2022

What a great community
What a great game
What a great time#SaveRedDeadOnline #RedDeadFuneral pic.twitter.com/uexHmRx1Eb

&mdash; SubjectᐰZeta (@MG46163507) July 13, 2022

The sorrowful gesture follows a statement Rockstar gave in a blog post last week confirming it won’t be adding new material to Red Dead Online in an effort to shift its focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. It won’t be sunsetting Red Dead Online per se, but rather it will continue to support the game by building on existing material and adding new Telegram Missions in lieu of adding new story content.

“Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements — plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment — we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years,” the developer said.

It’s possible that the popularity of GTA Online — as well as Rockstar going full throttle on Grand Theft Auto 6 — may have overshadowed Red Dead Online since GTA Online was tied to Grand Theft Auto 5, which came out five years before Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s priorities were clear when it launched GTA+ for GTA Online earlier this year, allowing players to enjoy the benefits that came with subscribing to the game — a privilege that wasn’t extended to Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online‘s player base has decreased as of late, sure, but Rockstar’s lack of support has left dedicated fans feeling burned. Imbalance is the real tragedy that brought fans out to the graveyard today.

