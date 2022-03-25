Rockstar unveils GTA+, a GTA Online subscription service

Doubling down on Grand Theft Auto Online‘s push onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar has announced a new subscription service available exclusively to players on those platforms. Called GTA+, the service will provide subscribers with benefits ranging from free in-game cash to free buildings when it launches on March 29.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online. A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

According to a post on the Rockstar Newswire announcing the service, GTA+ nets its users some essential resources, regardless of how long they’ve been playing. For starters, GTA+ subscribers will get $500,000 deposited to their in-game accounts monthly, special vehicle upgrades, exclusive discounts, cash and XP reward bonuses, and more. Along with all of that, members will also get access to some of GTA Online’s properties that grant access to more of the game’s content.

For example, to participate in any content from the game’s latest expansion, The Contract, players have to buy an Agency office building. Normally, these properties cost players upwards of $2 million worth of in-game currency, but having GTA+ will significantly cut down or circumvent that grind. Anyone who purchases a $6 monthly membership to GTA+ when it launches next week will get a suite of immediate perks, including an auto shop, a selection of free paint jobs for cars, and much more.

With its launch of GTA+, it’s clear that Rockstar has a favorite child coming into the current generation of consoles. GTA Online recently launched as a stand-alone game alongside the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V. All the while, Rockstar’s latest game, Red Dead Redemption 2, is seemingly stuck on last-gen consoles along with its own online counterpart, Red Dead Online.

The new service leaves PC, Xbox One, and PS4 GTA Online players out in the cold. The service is only available for people playing the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and Rockstar has made no indication that it intends to extend GTA+ to other platforms.

