Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in fall 2025, Take-Two confirms

Woman at a rooftop pool party.
Rockstar Games

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, just confirmed a more specific release window for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

This interview came alongside Take-Two Interactive’s latest earnings call. “Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of calendar 2025 to fall of calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase,” Zelnick explained in a press release discussing the outlook for fiscal year 2025.

That’s not all we learned today. An investor presentation confirmed that the GTA franchise has sold “over 425 million units,” with 200 million of those just being Grand Theft Auto V. Geoff Keighley also took this opportunity to confirm that “2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises” at Summer Game Fest 2024. That game does not appear to be GTA 6, which had a record-breaking trailer released last December.

While a report from Kotaku last month suggested GTA 6 could get delayed, Zelnick confirmed in an interview with IGN that Take-Two is confident in a fall 2025 release for Rockstar Games’ next title. “We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in fall of 2025,” he explained. Still, that doesn’t erase the fact that some Rockstar Games employees are mad about having to return to the office and that Take-Two recently laid off lots of developers and shuttered game studios Intercept Games and Roll7, although Zelnick disputes the latter.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends
