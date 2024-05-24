PlayStation Plus users will be losing out on 12 games in June, and one of them is a must-play if you’re a fan of open-world action adventures from 2013.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is widely considered to be one of the most iconic games all time, and it’s definitely the best Grand Theft Auto game. It’s also easy to play on nearly any platform (minus Nintendo Switch, of course). It even received a next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. That said, if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription and wanted to play it at some point — or just wanted to get a session or two in before Grand Theft Auto 6 — you’ll have until June 12 to do so.

This is just one of 12 PS5 and PS4 games leaving the service in June from the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers. Here’s the full list.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PS4)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PS4)

Dodgeball Academia (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)

Indivisible (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

MotoGP 23 (PS5, PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (PS4)

The Wild at Heart (PS4)

Unturned (PS4)

PS Plus Premium

Baja: Edge of Control HD (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the biggest, most recognizable game on this list, but Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a game also coincidentally released in 2013, is also leaving in June. This puzzle game is known for its unique mechanics, which involve controlling two brothers separately to solve puzzles. A remake was released back in February. Or why not check out The Wild at Heart, an overlooked indie gem from 2021?

