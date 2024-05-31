 Skip to main content
3 excellent PS Plus games to try this weekend (May 31-June 2)

By
Michael on the phone in Grand Theft Auto 5.
Rockstar Games

Hot off the heels of a new State of Play presentation, you’re probably itching to play some games on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 this weekend. If you’re a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you certainly are spoiled for choice. As May turns into June and we continue the season of game reveals, there are three titles available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers that I want to highlight.

One is a fun sandbox crime game and one of the most popular video games of all time, but it’s leaving PS Plus soon. The next is the complete version of an excellent samurai action game that is worth playing in the wake of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ announcement. Finally, you can play through a narrative adventure horror game that’s getting a remake later this year.

Grand Theft Auto V

The secret mission in GTA V.
Rockstar Games

Considering that Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 200 million copies, you’ve probably already played this game. If you haven’t, you need to check it out through PS Plus before it leaves the service on June 18. It’s one of the best games ever made, and it sports a gripping crime-drama narrative, a vast sandbox to drive around and mess with people in, and a deep online mode that has over a decade of updates to sift through if you haven’t touched it yet.

While you’ve probably played a version of GTA V before, don’t take its soon-to-end availability through PS Plus for granted. The PS5 version of the game is included in the service, so you should check that out if you haven’t seen what the current-gen version of the game looks like yet. GTA V is also worth a playthrough ahead of its long-awaited sequel, which we have finally learned is coming sometime in fall 2025.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Grand Theft Auto V will be available through PS Plus Extra until June 18. It’s also available on PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Jin wearing the Sarugami armor with Iki island in the background.
PlayStation Studios

Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima is a gorgeous-looking open-world action game about a samurai trying to defend his island from a Mongol invasion by any means necessary. The game essentially played like an Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan over four years before that became a reality. It features intense combat and well-done stealth mechanics, although the narrative and visuals are what truly stand out about its adventure.

A sequel has not yet been confirmed and is still likely years out. That said, Ghost of Tsushima is becoming relevant again because the complete Director’s Cut version of the game just got a PC port. You might be feeling left out if you never had a chance to play the complete version of the game or try it at all, but Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PS5 is also available through PS Plus Extra and likely never at risk of leaving because it’s a first-party console exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available on PS5 through PS Plus. The base version of the game is also available on PS4, while the Director’s Cut is available on PC.

Until Dawn

The main characters in the game Until Dawn gathered and talking to each other.
Supermassive Games

One of the standouts of the May 30 State of Play was a remake of Until Dawn. If you just can’t wait for that game to release later this year, though, the original version of the game is available via PS Plus Extra. If you’re unfamiliar with this game, Until Dawn is essentially a playable horror movie where you determine the choices that characters make, which makes each playthrough feel unique as different characters can live or die.

The game features a tense horror-film-like setup with a remote cabin setting and a scary killer on the loose. Until Dawn also features a stacked cast of actors, such as Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, and Brett Dalton. It’s exciting that this game is getting remade for PS5 and PC, but the original holds up and is still worth playing in 2024.

The PS4 version of Until Dawn is available now for PS Plus subscribers.

