 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (November 8-10)

By
Key art for Death Note Killer Within.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Earlier this week, November’s batch of three new PlayStation Plus Essential titles dropped. Between now and December 2, PS Plus subscribers of all tiers can redeem these games for free. It’s a good batch of titles, too. We not only have a brand new Death Note game launching onto the service, but also an enjoyable all-ages racing game and an exhilarating horror action title. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber wondering what to play this weekend, any of these Essential monthly games can offer up a good time.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo - February 2022 Official Showcase | PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the highest-profile PS Plus Essential game of the month. Tango Gameworks released this as a PS5 exclusive shortly after Microsoft acquired it. In the two-and-a-half years since its release, Tango brought Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox, released Hi-Fi Rush, got shut down by Microsoft, and was then revived by Krafton. That makes it fascinating to revisit Ghostwire: Tokyo now and see the last horror-infused swing the studio took before all of those wild things happened to it. Ghostwire: Tokyo is an entertaining supernatural action game where players fight Japanese demons with magic, and it’s a worthy download for any PS Plus subscriber.

Recommended Videos

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available as a PS Plus Essential game on PS5 until December 2. It’s also available on PC and Xbox Series X/S as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Related

Death Note Killer Within

Death Note always seemed like a tough anime and manga to adapt to video game form to me, but Grounding Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment have now done so in the form of an Among Us clone. Death Note Killer Within is a social deduction game where some players work for L while others work for Kira. Players have to go around completing tasks and investigating other players before voting to decide who Kira is. It’s a little wonkier to play than something like Among Us, but it is still a fascinating way to adapt Death Note into video game form. Fans of Death Note should check it out, especially if they have a group of nine others to play with.

Death Note Killer Within is available exclusively on PS4 and PS5 as a PS Plus Essential game. After December 2, it will be available for purchase.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 - TURBOCHARGED - ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

You might not expect much from a licensed Hot Wheels video game, but Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is actually quite good. It features a wide variety of Hot Wheels vehicles to choose from, a sizeable single-player mode, and some entertaining arcade racer physics. It’s the kind of game that makes you feel like a child again as you play it and race a monster truck through a dinosaur museum track. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber with kids or just want a laid-back, casual racing game to kill some time with, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is worth redeeming.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will be PS Plus Essential monthly titles until December 2. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (September 13-15)
Naruto characters in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

September has been a roller coaster month for PlayStation fans. While Concord was a disappointing flop in August, September brought the lauded launch of Astro Bot and a solid lineup of PS Plus Essential games. We're still waiting on September's batch of titles, but that means this weekend is the perfect time to check out any stragglers from August's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog drop or PS Plus Essential's lineup that you have not played yet. That's what I'm recommending you play this weekend.
Little Nightmares II

While platformers are a genre often associated with children, the Little Nightmares series puts a more mature spin on it. These are slow-paced puzzle platformers, like Limbo and Inside, where players slowly solve puzzles in a world full of horrific things. Little Nightmares II was one of this month's PS Plus Essential titles, and it's worth playing if you like games with an eerie twinge to them. A sequel, Little Nightmares III, will launch sometime in 2025, so that's another reason to check this out right now. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Little Nightmares II are available to all PS Plus subscribers until October 1. It's also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Read more
3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (September 6-8)
Draco Malfoy is a seeker in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

We are entering another packed month for PlayStation Plus. Not only are we getting our typical monthly Essential and Extra batches of titles, but those will contain some games coming to the subscription service the day they launch as well. One of those launched earlier this week and it's the first Harry Potter game to be released on consoles since Hogwarts Legacy. On top of that, there are still some great games from August's PS Plus Premium lineup that you should get around to playing. Those are the games to check out if you're looking for something to play this weekend.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

If you were bummed out by Hogwarts Legacy's lack of a quidditch mode, then you'll want to check out one of this month's PS Plus Essential games. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a full multiplayer game dedicated to the Wizarding World's favorite sport. Quidditch Champions does a surprisingly great job at adapting this fictional sport -- which originated as something to only be read about, not played -- into video game form. It can get surprisingly tense, capturing the energy of some of the Quidditch scenes from the Harry Potter films. Playing a Harry Potter game in 2024 does come with some baggage, but Quidditch Champions is worth it for those who have always found that corner of the Wizarding World enticing. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available for PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Essential between now and September 30. It's also available to purchase on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and it's in development for Nintendo Switch.
MLB The Show 24

Read more
3 new PS Plus games you need to play this weekend (August 23-25)
Yennefer in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This week, we received our monthly batch of new additions to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog. It's a great group of games that includes a fantastic RPG, underrated gems, Sword Art Online games, and some PS2 TimeSplitters games getting rereleased for the first time. If you're looking for something to play this weekend, that means there are plenty of new games to choose from, but I specifically want to highlight three worthwhile games that just came to the service. They can all maintain your attention for more than just a weekend too.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red's crowning achievement needs little introduction. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best RPGs ever made, thanks to its fantastic world-building, writing, and characters. Geralt of Rivia is now one of gaming's most iconic protagonists, and this RPG also put book characters Ciri and Yennefer in a central role for the first time. It features some of the best sidequests in an RPG too, as most of them are given the same care as the main questline. We're over nine years out from its original release, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still holds up. If you somehow haven't played it yet, you need to this weekend. The PS4 and PS5 versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are now part of the PS Plus Extra Game Catalog. It's also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Wild Hearts

Read more