3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (November 8-10)

Earlier this week, November’s batch of three new PlayStation Plus Essential titles dropped. Between now and December 2, PS Plus subscribers of all tiers can redeem these games for free. It’s a good batch of titles, too. We not only have a brand new Death Note game launching onto the service, but also an enjoyable all-ages racing game and an exhilarating horror action title. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber wondering what to play this weekend, any of these Essential monthly games can offer up a good time.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo - February 2022 Official Showcase | PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the highest-profile PS Plus Essential game of the month. Tango Gameworks released this as a PS5 exclusive shortly after Microsoft acquired it. In the two-and-a-half years since its release, Tango brought Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox, released Hi-Fi Rush, got shut down by Microsoft, and was then revived by Krafton. That makes it fascinating to revisit Ghostwire: Tokyo now and see the last horror-infused swing the studio took before all of those wild things happened to it. Ghostwire: Tokyo is an entertaining supernatural action game where players fight Japanese demons with magic, and it’s a worthy download for any PS Plus subscriber.

Recommended Videos

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available as a PS Plus Essential game on PS5 until December 2. It’s also available on PC and Xbox Series X/S as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Death Note Killer Within

Death Note always seemed like a tough anime and manga to adapt to video game form to me, but Grounding Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment have now done so in the form of an Among Us clone. Death Note Killer Within is a social deduction game where some players work for L while others work for Kira. Players have to go around completing tasks and investigating other players before voting to decide who Kira is. It’s a little wonkier to play than something like Among Us, but it is still a fascinating way to adapt Death Note into video game form. Fans of Death Note should check it out, especially if they have a group of nine others to play with.

Death Note Killer Within is available exclusively on PS4 and PS5 as a PS Plus Essential game. After December 2, it will be available for purchase.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 - TURBOCHARGED - ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

You might not expect much from a licensed Hot Wheels video game, but Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is actually quite good. It features a wide variety of Hot Wheels vehicles to choose from, a sizeable single-player mode, and some entertaining arcade racer physics. It’s the kind of game that makes you feel like a child again as you play it and race a monster truck through a dinosaur museum track. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber with kids or just want a laid-back, casual racing game to kill some time with, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is worth redeeming.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will be PS Plus Essential monthly titles until December 2. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.