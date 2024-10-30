Death Note Killer Within - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Bandai Namco announced a game based on the popular anime and manga series Death Note, and if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you’ll be able to take part in the investigation for free.

Death Note Killer Within is a social deduction game set to release on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Regardless of your PlayStation Plus subscription tier, you can play on launch day. Cross-play will be available, but Bandai Namco hasn’t announced pricing just yet. You can wishlist on the PlayStation Store and Steam in the meantime.

But back to Death Note: The story in both the manga comic and TV show concerns Light Yagami, a teenager who gets control of the Death Note — a notebook that lets you kill anybody just by writing their name in it. The story then follows Light as he goes up against L, the world’s best detective, creating a dangerous and enthralling cat-and-mouse game.

In Killer Within, up to 10 players play as uncanny-looking board game pieces, as if Kira and L are playing 3D chess. The gameplay is similar to Among Us, where players must complete tasks around the board and figure out who’s harboring the titular Death Note. The twist is that players will be split into two teams: one made up of Kira’s followers and the other working with L to investigate the villain’s true identity.

There are four roles total. Participants can choose to play as Kira or L, or a Kira follower or investigator. Each has its own skills players can use to uncover the other side. For example, Kira (the player with the Death Note) can go around collecting IDs from other players to put them in the Death Note, while followers can even take over Death Note responsibilities. Meanwhile, L’s team can set up surveillance cameras and get testimony from NPCs.

