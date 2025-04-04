 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 4-6)

By
A big robot shooting a machine gun.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

There’s never an official theme for PlayStation Plus Essential games each month, but April’s lineup is clearly catering to gamers’ nostalgia. We’ve got a tight, focused single-player FPS game, a thrilling mystery RPG, and a rip-roaring multiplayer game all up for the taking. None of these games were necessarily smash hits upon release, but not for lack of quality. They each found a passionate fanbase that has been singing their praises for months (or years), and with a small break between big upcoming PS5 games, now is the perfect time to give these games a second chance. We’re not playing an April Fool’s prank on you here; these are the best PlayStation Plus games to play over the weekend.

Robocop: Rogue City

Download and play Robocop: Rogue City. You have 20 seconds to comply. Just kidding, but this is a rare movie tie-in game that does the source material justice. You play as the iconic Robocop between the second and third films, enforcing justice on the streets of Old Detroid. You are free to explore various open zones to do basic police work, solve crimes, and get into shootouts. The game has light RPG and even immersive sim elements to it, but the style and tone of the game are where it really shines. As a shorter experience with an expansion on the way, it is a perfect game to dive into over the weekend.

Recommended Videos

Robocop: Rogue City is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

You don’t need to be a fan of, or even all that familiar with Digimon to enjoy Hacker’s Memory. This is the second game in the Cyber Slueth subseries, but a completely stand-alone story. This JRPG is one part sci-fi mystery and one part Pokemon-like monster catching and battler. You will recruit over 300 Digimon to fight on your behalf, with up to three fighting at once using a familiar rock-paper-scissors type system. This is a nice, beefy game with close to 50 hours of main story content alone. Thanks to the unique world and intriguing mystery at its heart, this is the perfect game for those who are a little bored with the stale Pokemon formula or anyone who just wants a rock-solid turn-based RPG.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory is available now on PS4, Switch, and PC.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

It seems like every classic horror franchise has an asymmetrical multiplayer game these days. That, or they are in Dead by Daylight. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the latest to pit helpless survivors against powerful killers, but the twist this time is that it isn’t just one killer on the prowl but three. If you’ve played any game like this one, you know what to expect on the basic level: survivors need to solve puzzles, sneak around, and avoid the killers while trying to access one of multiple ways to escape the map. Killers, of course, are trying to hunt the survivors before they get away. But, with each killer and victim having their own abilities and the dynamic nature of how each match plays out, it is still a fresh enough take on the genre if you bring some friends along.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (January 31-February 2)
sayonara-wild-hearts

As January comes to a close, we have one last weekend of relative downtime before all the upcoming PS5 games in February swoop in. That said, we still need some great games to play without cutting into our budgets. That's where PlayStation Plus comes in. We are in that awkward period between the last batch of Extra and Premium games arriving and the new Essential games for February going live, but there are hundreds of games in the service you might have missed that may have passed you by that are more than worth a weekend of your time. Whether you need something to whet your appetite for Monster Hunter Wilds or a cozy indie game you can complete in a sitting or two, these are the games on PlayStation Plus you should add to your download queue for this weekend.
Sayonara Wild Hearts
SAYONARA WILD HEARTS | Launch Trailer

Imagine playing through an interactive music video and you will start to get an idea of what Sayonara Wild Hearts is. You will guide your character through vibrant and high-contrast environments with a dream-like aesthetic across an entire tracklist of songs. The gameplay is a blend of rhythm game mechanics where you will need to time button presses, but it is mainly about guiding your character through stages trying to collect hearts to rack up as many points as possible. While you could go for the high scores and secret objectives, you could just as easily vibe out with the game and flow through it like an interactive album in just a sitting or two.

Read more
3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (January 24-26)
Kratos looks at the Leviathan Axe.

The initial batch of PS Plus games for the Essential tier left many subscribers disappointed with the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League headlining. Thankfully, the second wave of Extra and Premium titles more than makes up for that with some of the best PlayStation 5 games now available as part of the service. The upcoming PS5 games in February are stacked with amazing games, many of which are sequels so we've found the best games you should play this weekend that were just added to PS Plus to prepare for the likes of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.
God of War: Ragnarok
GOD OF WAR: RAGNAROK - Official Trailer

If you somehow missed one of the biggest games on PS5, you no longer have an excuse. God of War: Ragnarok is the definition of a modern AAA game in every way. The graphics are superb, the gameplay meaty and satisfying, and the story compelling and well-acted across the board. This is said to be the end of the Norse chapter of the series, but sets up plenty of new paths the series could eventually take. Plus, you will also be able to play the amazing free Valhalla DLC to really test your mastery of the combat once the main story is done.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | PS5 Gameplay Action! ?? PART 2

Read more
PlayStation Plus adds God of War Ragnarok and more to its lineup
Kratos fighting a boss in God of War Ragnarok.

PlayStation Plus has added even more titles into its lineup, including several older PlayStation 2 games that are steeped in nostalgia. The heaviest hitter in the bunch is God of War: Ragnarök, which Extra and Premium subscribers can claim for no extra charge thing month.

PS Plus is a PlayStation subscription service that gives subscribers access to games every month. This month brings a respectable lineup of both modern and classic titles. Grand Theft Auto V is a chance to experience one of the most profitable gaming franchises of all time if you haven't played it yet, while Orcs Must Die 3 blends shooters and tower defense into one irresistible combination. Here's the full list.

Read more