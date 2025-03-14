 Skip to main content
The best stealth games on PS5

Agent 47 aiming a sniper rifle.
A majority of the best PS5 games have adopted at least one or two elements from stealth games. We have been crouching in bushes in FPS games and quietly assassinating targets in open-world games for years now, and we expect to do a lot more of it in some upcoming PS5 games. Sadly, pure stealth games have become something of a rarity in the modern era. If you’re not paying attention, it might seem like the best stealth games of all time are all in the past, but the PS5 has plenty of fantastic stealth experiences hiding in the shadows. We’re about to sound the alarm on all the best stealth games you can play on the PS5.

Note: we are only including one game per franchise on this list, but collections are eligible.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1

We are still waiting on the final word about Metal Gear Solid Delta, the remake of MGS 3, but we seriously doubt it would be able to eclipse the quality and quantity of stealth goodness packed into the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. This collection bundles in five entries in the legendary Metal Gear franchise: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3. That lineup of titles is already a stealth afficianado’s dream, and this collection does little to mess with the original masterpieces. MGS 1 is a direct port of the PS1 game, while the second and third games are pulled from the HD remasters and presented at 1080p and 60 FPS. There were a lot of technical issues with the collection at launch that compromised the package, but just about all of those have been resolved, and these legendary stealth games are now in a proper state to enjoy on your PS5.
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023
Hitman World of Assassination

While we’re talking about bundles, we might as well highlight Hitman World of Assassination. This bundle does more than just bring all the levels from the newest Hitman trilogy into one convenient place, but it goes above and beyond to retroactively add new features, mechanics, and items from future games into previous ones. Any one of these games would be worth your time as a stealth fan, especially if you also enjoy immersive sims. Playing as Agent 47, each level is a massive sandbox for you to explore and tinker with to take out your target in whatever creative way you can come up with. Setting up devious traps, wearing disguises, and navigating the intricate levels makes it incredibly addicting to see what methods you can set up to accomplish the same goal.
HITMAN World of Assassination - Launch Trailer

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a huge step up from the first game in terms of gameplay options. Ellie is far more nimble and sneaky than Joel, who could do little more than crouch behind cover and choke people out. The listen mode is still your cheat code, but going prone, using silent weapons, and even using bodies to draw attention to a specific place all come into play. What doesn’t happen enough in other stealth games is the ability to draw two opposing forces together to fight each other. Drawing some infected into a patrol will create a huge distraction you can take advantage of to slink by. Fighting is an option, but with such limited resources, you’re not going to last very long taking that approach.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Aragami 2

The first Aragami was an interesting little stealth game that found a cult following that praised its stealth systems. The sequel, Aragami 2, is a little less unforgiving than the first and much better for it. As an Aragami, your character has the unique ability to control shadows. Naturally, that is pretty useful in a stealth game. Besides the art style, Aragami 2 also differentiates itself from other stealth games in two major ways. First is the speed. This game doesn’t want you chilling on a roof or dark corner for a full minute waiting for guards to turn around. You will be zipping across the map with all sorts of unlockable abilities. The second is that the game can be played entirely in co-op with up to three players. Few stealth games play with co-op, but synching up stealth kills to silently eliminate a group all at once is always a treat.
Aragami 2 - Gameplay Sneak Peek

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Can an isometric game really be a great stealth game? Well, if Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew has anything to say about it, the answer is yes. This pirate-themed tactics game gives you control of a crew of pirates with distinct abilities that you will use in each mission. The format is very similar to Hitman, where everything is open-ended and completely reactive. Enemies will obviously react to sights and sounds, but they will also track your footprints. Managing an entire team in real time is made feasible thanks to the Shadow Mode, which lets you pause time and give a set of commands to your entire squad to enact simultaneously. It gives you the feeling of being the mastermind of a perfect hesit that you can’t quite get in other games where you control a single character.
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Developer Insight Trailer

Sniper Elite 5

Honestly, Sniper Elite 5 only barely makes the cut for this list. This far into the franchise, it has become a little too forgiving in letting players run-and-gun through their problems. However, that doesn’t take away the satisfaction if you hold yourself to a stealthy standard. As always in the Sniper Elite series, you are a sniper dropped into massive maps with a set of objectives to complete however you see fit. Most involve taking out a high-ranking Nazi with a well-placed sniper bullet ripping through their brain in all its gory and glory detail. Being alone and behind enemy territory, sneaking is your best weapon. Once you slip through the ranks and set yourself up on the perfect sniper’s perch hundreds of yards from your target and watch the bullet sail all the way to its mark, it makes all that slow and cautious planning worth it.
Sniper Elite 5 – Release Date Trailer | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

