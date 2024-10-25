 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games to check out this weekend (October 25-27)

Key art for Dino Crisis.
Halloween is next week, so you should get in the mood for it by playing some spooky games. Thankfully, several horror titles came to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog this month. From horror classics for the PS1 and PS2 to newer games with more modern storytelling and choose-your-own-adventure sensibilities, PS Plus subscribers will have a lot to choose from when they’re looking for something to play this weekend. These are three newer highlights that fit that bill.

Dino Crisis

State of Play | September 24, 2024 [ENGLISH]

While Resident Evil is Capcom’s flagship survival horror game series, it’s not the only one they’ve ever had. There was also Dino Crisis, a horror game that swaps out the zombies for dinosaurs. While this series ended after three games and faded into obscurity, Capcom is finally acknowledging it again with a PS Plus re-release of the first game. I’m happy it did this, as the game is worth revisiting in 2024. If you can get used to its dated tank controls and menu design, you have a really solid and surprisingly cinematic retro horror game that deserves more love than it gets. If you’ve never tried Dino Crisis before, this Halloween gives you the perfect opportunity to do so. Dino Crisis is available on PS4 and PS5 as part of the PS Plus Premium Classics Catalog.

Siren

Siren is a creepy horror game that takes a lot of bold swings. Narratively, it tells its story nonlinearly across 10 characters and three days. Much of the gameplay is centered around a mechanic called sightjacking, which lets players essentially possess enemies to hear and see what they do. It’s a good primer for Slitterhead, a new game from Siren’s director that’s out next month. Siren was already technically part of the PS Plus Premium catalog, but Sony has updated its PS2 emulator to add new features like gameplay rewinding and quick saves. It is now updating previously released PS2 games to support it, with Siren being the first. Hopefully, more will follow suit. Siren is available on PS4 and PS5 with a PS Plus Premium subscription.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Official Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Did you check out Sony’s Until Dawn remake that dropped earlier this month? While that didn’t come to PS Plus this month, another choice-driven horror game from developer Supermassive Games did. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me follows a documentary crew who visits a remote island to check out a replica of H.H. Holmes’ “Murder Castle.” Of course, things go wrong, and the crew members start being hunted down. Depending on the player’s choices, these characters can live or die. It doesn’t radically reinvent the narrative horror adventure formula Supermassive spearheaded, but it’s still an enjoy take on the genre with a plot grounded in the actions of a real-world serial killer. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is now part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

