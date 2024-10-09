It’s finally here: 1999’s Dino Crisis is coming to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers for free on October 15.

This underrated Capcom classic helmed by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami involves some sort of … dinosaur crisis. It’s a survival horror action game (with guns for shooting dinosaurs and puzzles) that’ll feel familiar for retro Resident Evil fans. You will have to get the most expensive PS Plus tier to play it since it’ll be in the Classics catalog, but it’s a bit of a remaster, with up-rendering, custom video filters, rewind, and quick save.

There hasn’t been a Dino Crisis game since 2003, but it’s beloved for being just of the moment. It came on the heels of a decade full of Jurassic Park entries and knockoffs and multiple successful Resident Evil entries, so it’s very of that era. But with Resident Evil remakes doing well with both critics and players, and Capcom releasing Exoprimal, which is in many ways a Dino Crisis spiritual successor, maybe it’s time to give Dino Crisis a try.

Sony announced during its September State of Play that Dino Crisis, along with Blood Omen: Legacy Of Kain, would be launching to its subscription service. There is no date for this Legacy of Kain game addition just yet, although Sony said it would happen “soon”

There are even more horror games coming on October 15 that are perfect for the spooky season. Fans of Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology are getting another addition this month with The Devil in Me, while Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed from IllFonic, a studio known for licensed horror games, is set to possess the platform. And if you want something a more gory, Dead Island 2 brings you to Los Angeles to deal with a zombie outbreak.

However, if you’re here because you want to play Dino Crisis, PlayStation is also adding the PlayStation 2 survival horror game Siren to the Classics catalog. This game from the director of the original Silent Hill has gotten the same upgrades as Dino Crisis, so up-rendering, custom video filters, rewind, and quick save capabilities.

You can check out the full list of PS Plus additions below. They’ll all be on the service October 15. Subscribers can claim any game to keep.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5)

Two Point Campus (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PS4, PS5)

Gris (PS4, PS5)

Return to Monkey Island (PS5)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4, PS5)

Firefighting Simulator The Squad (PS4, PS5)

Overpass 2 (PS5)

Tour de France 2023 (PS4, PS5)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4)

PlayStation Premium (PS VR2 and Classics)