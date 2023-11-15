 Skip to main content
PS Plus is getting an underrated RPG cult classic this month

Tomas Franzese
Sony revealed which games will come to its PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog this November. Outside of a day-one release hitting service today, the rest of these games will come ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 21. Of the 14 games coming to the service, the highlight is Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, an underrated cult-classic RPG worth checking out before its impending sequel’s release.

Dragon's Dogma player fighting an enemy.
Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma was first released for PS3 and Xbox 350 in 2012, while the enhanced Dark Arisen edition of the game came to PS4 and Xbox One in 2017. In it, players control a powerful fantasy hero called the Arisen, who loses their heart in a fight with a dragon but goes on a quest to stop the dragon and quell the apocalypse it’s heralding. Its interesting lore, entertaining combat, and unique Pawn companion system still leave a positive impression over a decade after its initial release and have set the stage for a sequel in development at Capcom.

Fans of RPGs will definitely want to check Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen out if they haven’t played it yet when it comes to the service on November 21. Here’s the full list of titles that will come to PS Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog this month, including Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and the PS5 port of Teardown, which is available now as a title available through the subscription on day one:

  • Teardown
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
  • Superliminal
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi
  • Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz
  • River City Melee Mach!!
  • Grandia
  • Jet Moto
  • Up
  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
  • PaRappa the Rapper 2

While that’s a solid list of new games coming to PS Plus — especially if you’re a fan of Japanese game developers — the subscription is also losing some games on the same day those new games are added: November 21. This is the list of games leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog in November:

  • Ace of Seafood
  • ConnecTank
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • My Time at Portia
  • Wild Guns Reloaded

