Sony today unveiled the March 2024 lineup of new games for the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalog. Jak and Daxter fans, whom PlayStation and Naughty Dog rarely acknowledge, got a win today as the PSP version of Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier is getting rereleased for the first time via PlayStation Plus Premium on March 19.
Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier was released for PSP and PS2 in 2009 and is the closest thing we’ve ever gotten to a Jak 4. Although it’s not as well-polished as Naughty Dog’s trilogy, it’s an important piece of Jak and Daxter history that wasn’t easily playable outside of original hardware until this month. Hopefully, this sets the stage for PS Plus Premium rereleases of games like Jak X: Combat Racing and Daxter to eventually happen, although those aren’t confirmed at this time.
If you’re more interested in the newer games coming to PlayStation Plus’ game catalog, I’d recommend Marvel’s Midnight Suns. It’s an underrated RPG strategy game highlighting the supernatural side of the Marvel universe. Here’s the full list of games hitting PS Plus Premium and Extra on March 19.
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
- Resident Evil 3
- Lego DC Super-Villains
- Mystic Pillar: Remastered
- Blood Bowl 3
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS5
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
- Cool Boarders
- God Eater Burst
The PlayStation Blog post announcing this lineup also revealed that the first season of My Hero Academia will be available for no additional cost on Sony Pictures Core to PS Plus Premium members starting March 13. It’s a rare multimedia bonus to Sony’s subscription service.
Be aware that the following games will leave the PS Plus Game Catalog on March 19.
- Tchia
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- NEO The World Ends With You
- Haven
- Code Vein
- Outer Wilds
