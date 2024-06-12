With a new Monster Hunter game on the horizon, have you been wondering about where to start with this long-running Capcom series? This month’s PlayStation Plus catalog can help with that.

It can be tough to figure out where to start with Monster Hunter, not only because there are multiple spinoff titles but also because there are a lot of options. The upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release in 2025, with Capcom promising its biggest-ever maps, new dual-wielding combat capabilities, and a lot more. If you can’t wait until then, there’s always Monster Hunter Rise, which is the headliner of Sony’s updated PlayStation Plus catalog releasing on June 18.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Rise was the previous mainline game in the classic action RPG series, releasing in 2021. It features open-world combat with a ton of variety and plenty of monsters to take down. There was also a story-driven DLC called Sunbreak that released the next year, although unfortunately, that doesn’t come included with the PlayStation Plus drop.

Another big addition is Crusader Kings III, a strategy RPG that puts you in charge of building your own medieval dynasty. Like in Monster Hunter Rise, there’s plenty to do, from building your own government to engaging in diplomacy, and even arranging marriages for the best lineage possible. And for younger audiences, there are a bunch of Lego games getting added.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium additions

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)

Football Manager 2024 (PS5)

Crusader Kings III (PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 6 (PS4, PS5)

After Us (PS5)

Anno 1800 (PS5)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

Lego The Hobbit (PS4)

Lego The Incredibles (PS4)

June is also the first month where the lineup includes PS VR2 games. If you have PlayStation Premium and one of those VR headsets, you can play Kayak VR: Mirage. There will also be some new additions in the Classics catalog.

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)

Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)

Daxter (PS4, PS5)

Editors' Recommendations