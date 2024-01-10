One of the best Lego games ever kicks off PS Plus’ 2024 additions

The January 2024 lineup of new titles coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog was just revealed. It’s a muted month for the service, with the loss of titles like It Takes Two being more noteworthy than the gains. The highest-profile game coming is the Resident Evil 2 remake, which is being added to Xbox Game Pass on January 16. Still, there is one dark horse addition that I’d highly recommend: Lego City Undercover.

Initially released for Wii U in 2013 by TT Fusion and WB Games and remastered for PS4 and other platforms in 2017, Lego City Undercover is a charming open-world game based on the official Lego City playsets. I have fond memories of playing this game on Wii U, as it’s a surprisingly focused yet robust open-world experience, essentially being a kid-friendly take on Grand Theft Auto that puts players in control of a cop instead of a criminal. Although it’s primarily aimed at kids, older players will get a kick out of all the references to TV shows and movies like The Shawshank Redemption.

If your kid has been hooked on Lego Fortnite and is looking for more games to play, this is a potentially compelling alternative to play with them. If you just want to know what’s coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog on January 16, here’s the full list of titles:

Lego City Undercover

Resident Evil 2

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Just Cause 3

Session: Skate Sim

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Surviving the Aftermath

Rally Cross

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Legend of Mana

Secret of Mana

Of course, several titles will also leave the service on January 16. The removal that stings the most is It Takes Two, a fantastic co-op platformer that won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. This is the full list of games leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog next week:

It Takes Two

Devil May Cry V

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition

SnowRunner

Jett: The Far Shore + Given Time

Omno

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

Mitsurugi Kamui Hiake

