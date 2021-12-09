The Game Awards 2021: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Game Awards 2021 are already in full swing, and it’s unlike any other games show we’ve seen yet. Some of this year’s biggest and most well-received games are duking it out for Game of the Year, while others might walk away with awards in specialized categories like Best Ongoing, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

This year, Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart lead the field of nominees, but that’s just scratching the surface. Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 are just a few of the heavy hitters vying for this year’s top awards. Halo Infinite kicked off the gold derby by taking home a player’s choice trophy (even though the game launched yesterday and wasn’t eligible for any other categories).

You can watch the show live on almost every social media platform, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and more. We’ve compiled a full list of the show’s nominees here, and we’re updating them live as awards are presented.

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Player’s Choice

Halo Infinite — WINNER

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

WINNER Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

WINNER Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

WINNER Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

WINNER Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

WINNER 2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

