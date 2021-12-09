  1. Gaming

The Game Awards 2021: Here’s the complete list of winners

Emily Morrow
By

The Game Awards 2021 are already in full swing, and it’s unlike any other games show we’ve seen yet. Some of this year’s biggest and most well-received games are duking it out for Game of the Year, while others might walk away with awards in specialized categories like Best Ongoing, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

This year, Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart lead the field of nominees, but that’s just scratching the surface. Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 are just a few of the heavy hitters vying for this year’s top awards. Halo Infinite kicked off the gold derby by taking home a player’s choice trophy (even though the game launched yesterday and wasn’t eligible for any other categories).

You can watch the show live on almost every social media platform, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and more. We’ve compiled a full list of the show’s nominees here, and we’re updating them live as awards are presented.

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Player’s Choice

  • Halo InfiniteWINNER
  • Metroid Dread
  • It Takes Two
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory
  • WINNER Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best VR/AR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Most Anticipated

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chris “Simp” Lehr
  • Heo “ShowMaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • WINNER Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta FaZe (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • WINNER Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Best Esports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • WINNER Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

  • WINNER 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

