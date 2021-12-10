  1. Gaming

Everything announced at the 2021 Game Awards

Giovanni Colantonio
By

The Game Awards isn’t like other award shows. It isn’t so much a celebration of the year’s best games as it is a marketing platform. Sure, golden statues are handed out at the show, but the show’s main appeal is that it features exclusive game announcements. This year’s Game Awards is set to feature 50 games with host Geoff Keighley promising at least four blockbuster reveals.

So what’s on the agenda? We know that we’ll see a trailer for both Paramount+’s Halo TV series and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film sequel. The blue blur’s next video game will also show up during the broadcast, as will Saints Row and the new Matrix digital experience. Other than that, much of the show is a mystery. There are plenty of rumors, from a Chrono Cross remake to a new Bioshock game, but come prepared for surprises.

If you don’t feel like watching three hours of video game trailers, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every announcement from the 2021 Game Awards ceremony.

Pre-show announcements

  • Indie Zelda-like Tunic is coming on March 16.
  • Khronen is the next playable character announced for King of Fighters XV.
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is getting a multiplayer adaptation.
  • Homeworld 3 received a gameplay trailer and a Q4 2022 release window.
  • The Expanse is getting a video game adaptation from Telltale.
  • Babylon’s Fall got a new trailer revealing its March 3 release date.
  • Chivalry 2 is getting new content including a new map, weapon, and holiday event.
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming this summer and getting new amiibo.
  • Thirsty Suitors is a narrative action-adventure game from the developers behind Falcon Age.
  • Western action game Evil West got its first gameplay trailer. It’s launching in 2022.
  • Have a Nice Death is a 2D black-and-white action game staring the grim reaper, coming to early access in March.

Editors' Recommendations

Windows 11 brings back another highly requested Taskbar feature

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

How to reset your iPhone

how to reset your iPhone

The Game Awards 2021: Here’s the complete list of winners

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Tonal vs. Mirror

Tonal Fitness Panel.

Here’s how and where you can watch the best 4K content

how to watch game of thrones online hbo max streaming service tv 1200x630 c ar1 91

Motherboards are getting more expensive, but the chip shortage isn’t too blame

A lineup of Z690 motherboards.

How to overclock your monitor

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer brings old rivals back together

cobra kai season 4 trailer brings old rivals back together

13 White elephant gift ideas that are guaranteed to spice up your holiday party

white elephant gift ideas

How to scan a QR code on Android and iOS

NCR ATM QR code scanning

Instagram’s Playback takes on Spotify’s 2021 recap feature

Instagram's Playback feature.

Fortnite Shanta quests and how to complete them

fortnite shanta quests and how to complete them load screen

Everything you need to know about Fortnite chapter 3

Spider-Man and friends in Fortnite.