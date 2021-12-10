The Game Awards isn’t like other award shows. It isn’t so much a celebration of the year’s best games as it is a marketing platform. Sure, golden statues are handed out at the show, but the show’s main appeal is that it features exclusive game announcements. This year’s Game Awards is set to feature 50 games with host Geoff Keighley promising at least four blockbuster reveals.

So what’s on the agenda? We know that we’ll see a trailer for both Paramount+’s Halo TV series and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film sequel. The blue blur’s next video game will also show up during the broadcast, as will Saints Row and the new Matrix digital experience. Other than that, much of the show is a mystery. There are plenty of rumors, from a Chrono Cross remake to a new Bioshock game, but come prepared for surprises.

If you don’t feel like watching three hours of video game trailers, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every announcement from the 2021 Game Awards ceremony.

Pre-show announcements

Indie Zelda-like Tunic is coming on March 16.

Khronen is the next playable character announced for King of Fighters XV.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is getting a multiplayer adaptation.

Homeworld 3 received a gameplay trailer and a Q4 2022 release window.

The Expanse is getting a video game adaptation from Telltale.

is getting a video game adaptation from Telltale. Babylon’s Fall got a new trailer revealing its March 3 release date.

Chivalry 2 is getting new content including a new map, weapon, and holiday event.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming this summer and getting new amiibo.

Thirsty Suitors is a narrative action-adventure game from the developers behind Falcon Age.

Western action game Evil West got its first gameplay trailer. It’s launching in 2022.

Have a Nice Death is a 2D black-and-white action game staring the grim reaper, coming to early access in March.

