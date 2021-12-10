A new Star Wars game was just announced at the Game Awards. The game is titled Star Wars Eclipse and it seems to be set in the High Republic Era of the series, which is dubbed a golden age of Jedi.

Star Wars Eclipse is an all-new video game IP for the series, not connected to any past series titles. It’s likely that this entry will be an interactive cinematic experience similar to past games from its developer, Quantic Dream, which has delivered games like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls.

The official trailer for the game describes it as “an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands.” This makes it even more likely that it will fall more in line with past Quantic titles, possibly with a more action-focused twist.

The game will feature never-before-seen species and planets of the Star Wars universe, taking place in the Outer Rim. Like many pieces of Star Wars media, Star Wars Eclipse will have a focus on the political side of the world from long ago in a galaxy far, far away.

While we got a good cinematic look at Eclipse, there are no details on its release date or what consoles it will be released on just yet. However, you can keep up to date with the game and any subsequent news on it on its official website, where you can sign up for updates.

Editors' Recommendations