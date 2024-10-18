 Skip to main content
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to try this weekend (October 18-20)

By
South Park The Fractured But Whole
Ubisoft

While the first half of October was fairly light on new Xbox Game Pass additions, the back half of the month is a lot more exciting. Of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the month’s biggest release, but that’s still a week away. Meanwhile, this week saw two great RPGs and an excellent indie game hit Microsoft’s subscription service. If you’re wondering what you should be playing this weekend, all three of these new Xbox Game Pass additions are worthy of your time.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gameplay Trailer - Gamescom 2016

While this year’s South Park: Snow Day was a disappointment, the two Ubisoft-published games that preceded it narratively are stellar. One of those, the superhero-themed South Park: The Fractured But Whole, just came to Xbox Game Pass. This game perfectly captures the handcrafted look of the show with its art and the franchise’s crass humor through its increasingly ridiculous story about Cartman, a new kid, and their other friends pretending to be superheroes. It’s a surprisingly well-made grid-based tactical RPG, making it a significantly better game than it may seem on the surface.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with a Game Pass subscription. It’s also on Nintendo Switch and part of the PlayStation Plus Extra game catalog on PS4.

Donut County

Donut County - Duality of Holes Trailer

Some of the best indie games take one charming idea and explore it to its fullest. Donut County is one such game, as players control a hole that gets bigger whenever something falls into it. Developer Ben Esposito found so many clever ways to utilize this mechanic, both for puzzles and to create some Katamari Damacy-style satisfaction as the hole gets bigger and bigger. On top of all that, it features a charming story following the residents of the titular Donut County, who have all fallen into the hole. If you haven’t played Donut County before, it’s worth checking out on Game Pass as it takes just a couple of hours to complete.

Game Pass subscribers can check out the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming versions of Donut County. It’s also on PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

MechWarrior 5: Clans

MechWarrior 5: Clans - The Invasion Begins Now - launch trailer

Finally, we have MechWarrior 5: Clans, the latest entry in a long-running series of Mecha games. It takes a more focused approach than 2019’s MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, with a delicately handcrafted narrative. Still, it features the same satisfying mecha action and RPG elements the series is known for.

MechWarrior 5: Clans is available across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s also on PS5.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
