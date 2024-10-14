 Skip to main content
A new Tron game is coming next year, and it’s got Light Cycles

Key art for Tron: Catalyst shows a character throwing an Identity Disc.
Big Fan Games

Tron is getting a new video game in 2025, and it will be the first publishing project of Devolver label Big Fan Games. Disney Tron: Catalyst is an isometric action game set in The Grid with an emphasis on narrative, identity disc combat, and light cycling. Digital Trends got a close look at the project in a hands-off demo prior to its reveal, where we learned more details about the project.

Disney Tron: Catalyst is the latest project from Bithell Games, wich previously released the excellent Tron: Identity in 2023. Catalyst is a continuation of that story, but an entirely different kind of game. While Identity was a visual novel detective story, Catalyst is a more traditional action-adventure game with combat that brings Hades to mind.

Disney TRON: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer

While it’s set in the same world as Identity, Bithell tells Digital Trends that players won’t need to have played that game to jump in. It’s a standalone story set in the Arq Grid, and it stars a hero named Exo, who is hunting down a CORE agent named Conn. Visually, it’s exactly what you’d expect from a Tron game with its neon, cyberpunk visuals. Exo can even hop on a light cycle and ride it around town.

Combat is a big focus here. Exo can slash enemies with an identity disc up close, or fling it as a ranged weapon. Additional abilities include a disc kick that lets Exo deliver more damage by knocking the disc back at enemies when it returns. We only saw an early game glimpse of that combat hook, but Bithell notes that there are more abilities in the final game.

A light cycle moves through a street in Tron: Catalyst.
Big Fan Games

The most unique — and currently mysterious — feature is Catalyst’s loop system. Players will have the power to restart missions, allowing them to tackle them differently with new information. We’re not exactly sure how it works just yet, but it seems to imply that missions can be tackled in multiple ways.

Disney Tron: Catalyst is set to launch in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

