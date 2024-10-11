3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (October 11-13)

We’re in somewhat of a lull for Xbox Game Pass right now. While Xbox heavily marketed Metaphor: ReFantazio and launched Persona 3 Reload into its subscription service earlier in 2024, Metaphor:ReFantazio is not on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Thankfully, an all-timer of a horror indie game came to the service this past week, just in time for Halloween. Some other great RPGs also arrived during Tokyo Game Show 2024, so you can check those out on Xbox Game Pass if you’re looking for something new to play on the subscription service.

Inscryption

Inscryption - Announcement Trailer (2020)

If you’re looking for something spookier to play on Xbox Game Pass this month, then Inscryption is the optimal choice. This indie game became critically acclaimed upon its release in 2021 because of how it wasn’t afraid to blend genres and break the fourth wall as players try to break out of a card game they’re playing in a remote cabin. It’s best to go into Inscryption unspoiled, so I’ll just recommend you check it out via PC, One Xbox Series X/S, or Xbox Cloud Gaming with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s also on PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana | Xbox Announce

October is going to be a great month for RPGs, with Metaphor: ReFantazio and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but a genre classic game also came to Xbox Game Pass during Tokyo Game Show 2024. Legend of Mana was originally released for PlayStation in 1999 and stands out thanks to its nonlinear structure that lets players create the lands they want to visit next. Square Enix remastered Legend of Mana in 2021 for other systems, but just brought it over to Xbox Series X/S last month, putting it on Xbox Game Pass from day one. This new version of Legend of Mana is available on the subscription service across console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s also on PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana | Xbox Announce

If Legend of Mana appealed to you, you’ll be happy to hearthat another game in the series came to Xbox Game Pass during Tokyo Game Show 2024. Trials of Mana is a full remake of a Mana game for SNES that was only released in Japan originally. It’s a fully 3D recreation of the Square Enix classic with more modern gameplay features. It has lots of replay value as well because there are multiple characters that players can choose to start the game with. Trials of Mana is available across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s also on PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.